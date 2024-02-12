Memphis and Northwestern celebrated Super Bowl Sunday with wins at home over Tulane and Penn State respectively. The Wildcats were able to stay in the bracket because of it, while the Tigers are still trying to climb back into it.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall fell to Villanova and fell off the bubble, at least for now. There is still a month or so to go before Selection Sunday.

Two of Monday's bubble teams in action have a chance to make a big splash.

Check out all the teams on Palm's Bubble Watch, the field of the 68 and the entire bracket on the Bracketology hub

Bubble teams in action Monday

All times Eastern



Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Demon Deacons can check off a couple of boxes at Duke. A win would give them their first Quad 1 win and first quality win away from home. It won't be easy though. Wake Forest has not won at Duke since 1999.

TCU vs. West Virginia, 8 p.m. | ESPN+ -- This is an important game for TCU not because West Virginia would be a quality win, but because a loss to the Mountaineers would be the Horned Frogs' worst of the season so far. That is not what you want to happen at any time, but especially when four of your next six games are on the road.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas, 9 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- No Kevin McCullar for Kansas on Monday at Texas Tech, which is good news for the Red Raiders. A win for Texas Tech gives the Red Raiders four in Quad 1 against five losses. They have four out of six on the road after Monday so things will get tougher.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on resume: 3 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 29

Conference Locks Teams ACC 0 Big East 1 UConn Big Ten 1 Purdue Big 12 1 Houston Pac-12 0 SEC 0 American 0 Others 0

Near the cut line

Last 4 In Team Record NET Texas 16-8 33 Utah 15-9 48 Nebraska 17-8 53 Colorado 16-8 39

Note – all references to NCAA tournament selection records and trends based on NET rankings excludes the 2021 tournament. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games, those rankings are not reliable enough to be considered.