Bracketology Bubble Watch: Memphis on brink of falling out of consideration for at-large bid

Monday is a rather quiet day for the bubble as only one team is in action. Sunday was plenty busy though, including a game that has pushed a team to the edge of exclusion.

Here's Sunday's recap of teams on the bubble:

Indiana lost 89-65 at Michigan: The Hoosiers run of poor play on the road continued with a beatdown at Michigan. This was the first of four out of five on the road for IU, and most of them against teams as desperate as the Hoosiers are. Oh, and that home game? Second place Penn State.

The Wolverines had also been on the bubble, but they have come off of it for now.

Memphis lost 64-61 at UConn: Memphis is almost off the bubble after a third straight loss, only one of was to a potential tournament team. They now have a couple of must-win games at home coming up if they want any chance to play their way in as an at-large team.

Arizona State won 80-75 at Cal: The Sun Devils took care of business at Cal, completing a sweep of the Bay Area road trip. The win was the fifth in a row for ASU and seventh in their last eight games. There is a great opportunity up next when Oregon visits on Thursday.

NC State lost 71-68 at Boston College: No team has more regrettable losses than NC State. The Wolfpack have now lost at Clemson, Virginia Tech, Boston College, at home to North Carolina and were swept by Georgia Tech. Wins over Wisconsin and at Virginia do not do much to make up for that. Good news – Duke and Florida State at home this week.

Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 70-67 in overtime: The Bearcats were in trouble for much of the second half and needed overtime in the end to come away with a win at ECU. One more bad loss might knock them out.

Wichita State beat Tulane 82-57: The Shockers got to their winning ways at home after having dropped two of their previous three at home. An easy one is just what the doctor ordered. There are still difficult games ahead.

