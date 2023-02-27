Rutgers came back from 19 points down early in the second half to win at Penn State 59-56. The win gives the Scarlet Knights another Quad 1 win and a bit of breathing room from the bottom of the bracket.

For Penn State, this was a missed opportunity to get a home win over a fellow bubbler. The Nittany Lions still have two Quad 1 chances left in the regular season and they might need both of them.

Michigan knocked off Wisconsin in overtime at Crisler Arena on Sunday. The Wolverines were able to forge a season split with the Badgers. Michigan is not in the bracket yet, but the Wolverines are closing fast. Wisconsin will have a chance at a huge win on Thursday when Purdue visits.

North Carolina headlines Monday's action. The Tar Heels are looking to avoid being a second consecutive upset victim of Florida State. Also, the Big 12 bubble teams are looking to stay afloat against top teams in the league.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on résumé: 20 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 36

On the cutline

Bubble teams in action Monday

1 N. Carolina At Florida State, 7 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) – The Tar Heels finally picked up a Quad 1 win over Virginia on Saturday. They cannot afford to throw that away here. A loss to the Seminoles would be North Carolina's worst of the season by far. UNC cannot afford to give the selection committee another reason to leave them out. 2 Okla. St. Vs. Baylor, 9 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) – Oklahoma State enters this game 16-13 overall and 11-13 vs the top three quadrants. Only one team has received an at-large bid that was two games below .500 against that group and none has gotten in with a worse record. I can see the committee setting some new standards at the bottom end this year because of the strength of the Big 12, but they probably will not go too far off. 3 West Virginia At Iowa State, 9 p.m. | ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free) – The Mountaineers are in a similar position to Oklahoma State except that they are already three games below .500 against the top three quadrants. All but one of their losses came in Quad 1, but at some point, you still have to have a good enough record to get selected. West Virginia may need to pull an upset or two to get in the field.

All references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends refer only to tournaments going back to 1994 with the exception of 2021. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of nonconference games in 2021, those rankings were not reliable enough to be considered.