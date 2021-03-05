Michigan State is finishing the regular season with two cracks at in-state rival Michigan. The first one did not go to well.

The Spartans got smoked by the now-league champion Wolverines 69-50. The second game will take place Sunday in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State does not necessarily need to beat Michigan to get into the NCAA Tournament but a victory over the Spartans would go a long way toward safety.

It figures to be a very busy day in bubble land. The six lowest-rated potential at-large teams in the bracket are in play Friday, mostly in two conference tournaments. For those teams, it is too early for their season to end.

The games start early and go deep into the night, so buckle up for a long day of action.

Here are the bubble teams in action Friday. All times Eastern



