Let's start with the good news for the bubble. We are welcoming two new teams to the party.

Georgia Tech won at Virginia Tech 69-53 in the Hokies' first game back from a 17-day COVID-19 pause. The Yellow Jackets picked up their best win away from home of the regular season.

In the Big Ten, Michigan State upended Illinois 81-72 for its second win of the season against a likely NCAA Tournament team. The Spartans also have two road wins over Indiana and Duke, two other bubble teams.

Sparty's schedule down the stretch is brutal, though. Ohio State visits Thursday night, followed by games at Maryland, home to Indiana and a road-and-home series with Big Ten leader Michigan.

VCU won the double-bubble game with Saint Louis in Richmond on Tuesday night, putting the Rams back in first place in the Atlantic 10. SLU missed another opportunity to pick up a good win away from home and it is getting harder to justify keeping the Billikens in the bracket.

Here are the bubble teams in action Wednesday. All times Eastern

Bubble teams in action Wednesday