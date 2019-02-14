Bracketology Bubble Watch: NC State does what it had it to do in win vs. Syracuse, but Auburn falls short

Wednesday was not a great night for many bubble teams, although NC State picked up a decent win.

Auburn and Lipscomb are among a handful of bubble teams that lost a chance to help themselves.

Seton Hall defeated Georgetown 90-75 in a game featuring two teams on the bubble and has done a better job of defending its home floor lately. This is the third straight win at home for the Pirates. Things are about to get tougher because three of their next four are on the road. Georgetown's slim chances just got a lot slimmer.

Here's how the rest of bubble teams in action Wednesday fared:

Auburn had a chance to pick up another tournament quality win at home but came up short in a 60-55 loss to Ole Miss. The Tigers are not in danger of missing the tournament yet, but they have four of their next six games on the road. This is an important stretch coming up.



NC State did what it had to do against Syracuse in a 73-58 victory vs. the Orange, but the Wolfpack still need an attention getting win to feel safe.



Arizona State lost to yet another team that is not a tournament contender, falling to Colorado 77-73. The fact that it came on the road helps, but to give you an idea how this season has gone, this is the second best of the Sun Devils eight losses.



Clemson lost to Miami 65-64 on a last-second shot, to follow up up its best win of the season with its worst loss The Tigers are going to need to finish the season strong and pick up some more quality wins if they are to get off the bubble.



VCU defeated Richmond 81-60 and did what a bubble team has to do when a Quadrant 4 teams shows up - dominate. The A-10 leaders have a tough one coming up at Dayton.



UCF defeated South Florida 78-65, taking care of its I-4 rivals at home as it needed to do. The Knights still have a home-and-home coming with Cincinnati and a road trip to Houston where they can make or break their tournament chances.



Temple defeated SMU 82-74 to bounce back from its nightmare at Tulsa with a win at home. Next up is a couple of tough road games with USF and Memphis sandwiched around a rematch with Tulsa.



Lipscomb lost to Liberty 74-66 at home as the Flames got revenge for the 22-point loss the Bisons handed the Flames earlier this season at home. It's Lipscomb's worst loss of the season, which isn't to say that it is a bad loss. Liberty is the only team Lipscomb can lose to and still harbor and hope for an at-large bid.



Utah State hammered Wyoming 76-59, which is not in the top 300 of the NET. The Aggies are just biding their time until Nevada visits March 2.

