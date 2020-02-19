Bracketology Bubble Watch: NC State hosting Duke leads Wednesday slate of key games

We say goodbye, for now, to a pair of teams that were on the bubble before Tuesday night's games. There is also a very full slate of games on Wednesday that include a huge opportunity for one team and a double bubble game in the SEC.

First though, a recap of Tuesday night's action. And don't forget to take a look at my latest bracketology.

Purdue lost 69-65 at Wisconsin: Road Purdue comes up short again, dropping the Boilermakers to just 14-13 on the season and off the bubble for now. If they can take advantage of a home-heavy finishing schedule, we may see Purdue back on this list again.

Wisconsin took another step toward safety with the win over Purdue. The Badgers are now 16-10 overall with a fair amount of home cooking left. However, they are just 10-10 vs Q1-3, so they need to take care of business in those home games.

Florida won 73-59 vs. Arkansas: The Gators are hot now, having won five of six. They are about to hit the road for three of their next four, during which they can do a lot to ensure a spot in the field. They begin at Kentucky, followed by a home game with LSU.

The Razorbacks' miserable run of play continued with a 14-point loss. They have now lost eight of their last 10. To make matters worse, their best win, which came at Indiana, looks worse almost every time the Hoosiers play lately. Arkansas has what should be a couple of relatively easy home games coming up. It better be if it wants to stay in the hunt.

Oklahoma lost 65-54 to No. 1 Baylor: The Sooners fell to just 2-9 vs. Quadrant 1 teams with the loss to Baylor. However, four of those losses are to Kansas and the Bears. Still, this is a team that needs a strong finish to ensure a place at the table when the NCAA sends out invites.

VCU lost 66-61 to No. 5 Dayton: VCU hung tough with the Flyers most of the way but couldn't push past them. The Rams have now lost three straight, but if they hope to make the NCAA Tournament, they need to begin a five-game winning streak to end conference play at Saint Louis.

Illinois won 62-56 at Penn State: The Illini got leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu back, and what a difference he made. Dosunmu dropped 24 on Penn State to lead Illinois to its best win of the season. The Illini are off the bubble for now, and I doubt we will see them return to it.

Here are Wednesday night's games involving bubble teams. All times Eastern