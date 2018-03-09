Bracketology Bubble Watch: NCAA Tournament field still has plenty of question marks
Alabama is among six bubble teams still in action in conference tournaments
Thursday was a wild day on the bubble, with Middle Tennessee getting upset by Southern Miss and Alabama winning at the buzzer against Texas A&M.
Losses by Marquette, Texas, Notre Dame, Utah, Oklahoma State and Baylor ended their chances to add any further to their tournament resumes. I have the Golden Eagles and Longhorns still in the field and the others on the outside looking in.
This is the busiest day of conference tournament play in the sense of having the most teams that are in the bracket taking the floor. Of the 46 teams seeded 11 or above in my current bracket, 26 will be in action on Friday. Of course, that number would have been higher if the Big Ten were playing this week as it normally does.
Not very many of those teams are still on the bubble, but here is a look at games involving those teams, with arguably the most important game right off the top.
|vs. Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN: The Crimson Tide picked up a huge win Thursday against Texas A&M to move its record to 18-14. Only one team has ever received an at-large bid with a record less than four games above .500 in the 24 years that I have been tracking the selection process. That team was Georgia in 2001, which played 27 of its 30 games against RPI top 100 teams. Nobody gets compared to that team because nobody will ever play a schedule like that again. Alabama can ensure a record of at least 19-15 with a win today over its arch rival.
|vs. Xavier, 6:30 p.m., FS1: Providence picked up its best win of the season away from home when it beat Creighton in the Big East quarterfinals on Thursday. The Friars have a few bad losses that blot their tournament resume. They may have done enough yesterday to get in, but another win over the league champs would erase any doubt whatsoever.
|vs. Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN: The Wildcats overtime win over TCU on Thursday was its best win of the season. Kansas State, if it is an at-large team, will set the record for the worst non-conference schedule for such a team. That is partly why it is hard to take them off the bubble just yet. A win over Kansas would likely put the Wildcats in.
|vs. Arizona, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network: The Bruins have the second-best tournament resume in the conference, but they're well behind the league champion Wildcats. A win locks UCLA into the tournament, and perhaps provides some hope for the winner of the other semifinal.
|vs. Villanova, 9 p.m., FS1: The Bulldogs got an important win over Seton Hall in the Big East quarterfinals on Thursday night. Butler only had one win away from home over a team likely to play in the NCAA tournament. That one came over their former coach Chris Holtman and his Ohio State Buckeyes. Butler knocked off Villanova at home this season and is looking to make it two out of three.
|vs. Oregon, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network: The Trojans have a very thin resume which got thinner last night with the loss by Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders were the best team USC has beaten this season. The Trojans could be an interesting case for the committee if it comes to that. It most likely will not if they do not beat the Ducks, who might merit some bubble consideration themselves with a win tonight.
