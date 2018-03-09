Bracketology Bubble Watch: NCAA Tournament field still has plenty of question marks

Thursday was a wild day on the bubble, with Middle Tennessee getting upset by Southern Miss and Alabama winning at the buzzer against Texas A&M.

Losses by Marquette, Texas, Notre Dame, Utah, Oklahoma State and Baylor ended their chances to add any further to their tournament resumes. I have the Golden Eagles and Longhorns still in the field and the others on the outside looking in.

This is the busiest day of conference tournament play in the sense of having the most teams that are in the bracket taking the floor. Of the 46 teams seeded 11 or above in my current bracket, 26 will be in action on Friday. Of course, that number would have been higher if the Big Ten were playing this week as it normally does.

Not very many of those teams are still on the bubble, but here is a look at games involving those teams, with arguably the most important game right off the top.