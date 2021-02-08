Now that the Super Bowl is done, it is time to debut the Bubble Watch. Here I will preview the NCAA Tournament bracket impact of the games involving bubble teams playing each day.

The bubble is a bit larger than usual at this time of year because of the disparate number of games teams have played, especially when it comes to non-conference games. That has made rankings like the NET somewhat unreliable. There have been only 43% of the typical number of non-conference games played. Overall, the number of games played so far is about a month behind what it usually would be.

The committee will have its hands full trying to sort this out five weeks from now.

Here are the bubble teams in action Monday. All times Eastern