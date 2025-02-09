North Carolina gave a boost to its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 67-66 win over Pitt at home on Saturday in a "double bubble" game. The Tar Heels have two primary problems. Their overall record is not good enough and their record against Quad 1 teams is especially bad. This win is not Quad 1, but it pushes the Tar Heels back up to 14-10. Four games above .500 is a historic minimum for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels will get a chance to work on their 1-9 Quad 1 record Monday when they travel to Clemson. They may be catching the Tigers at a good time, just two days after their big win over Duke.

For the Panthers, their slide continues. Pitt has now lost seven of its last nine to fall to 14-9 on the season. All hope is not lost though. This has been a difficult stretch of the schedule, which continues with Tuesday's game at SMU. After that, the Panthers have just one potential NCAA Tournament team left to play before the ACC Tournament.

Indiana followed up its announcement on Friday that coach Mike Woodson would not return next season with a 70-67 loss to Michigan. The Wolverines are led by Dusty May, nearly every Indiana fan's choice to be Woodson's successor.

Like North Carolina, the Hoosiers are now just 14-10 overall and poor against top opposition. Indiana is just 2-10 vs. quad 1 opposition. That mark is not unprecedented for an at-large team like the Tar Heels' Quad 1 record is, but it is nearly so. The problem for Indiana is that their two Quad 1 wins are Ohio State and Penn State. One of those teams is also on the bubble and the other is far away from of it.

Arkansas fell to Alabama in a game that went down to the final second. The loss drops the Razorbacks to 14-9 overall, but just 7-9 against the top three quadrants. Only one team has received an at-large bid that was two games below .500 (Temple, 2016, 8-10). Maybe an SEC team could become the second because of the brutal schedule every team is facing in conference play. I would not want to take that chance though.

Texas lost 86-78 at Vanderbilt to fall to 15-9 overall. Like Arkansas, the Longhorns are now also 7-9 against the top three quadrants. They have home games with Alabama and Kentucky this week. With only seven games left before the SEC Tournament, Texas probably needs at least a split of those two to stay afloat.

Sunday's schedule is light and early because apparently nobody wants to be playing basketball when some big football game is on.

All times ET

Sunday's 'double bubble' game

Ohio State at Nebraska

2 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

This is a big double bubble game, but more so for Nebraska because it's at home. The Cornhuskers have won three straight to get back to the bubble after a six-game losing streak. Those win include Illinois at home and at Oregon. This is the first of a five games in a row against quad 1 opponents. It's a great time for Nebraska to stay hot.

Ohio State has won four out of five, a stretch that started with a win at Purdue and most recently, a home win over Maryland. The Buckeyes are 14-9 overall, but just 8-9 against the top three quadrants. Ohio State will get three straight at home after this, so they can really build some momentum with a win at Nebraska.

Other bubble teams in action Sunday

Xavier

vs. Villanova, 12 p.m (FS1)

Xavier needs wins of any kind, but especially one that is Quad 1. This is a chance to check both of those boxes. The Wildcats are not an NCAA Tournament contender, but they have beaten UConn at home, so they are no pushover on their home floor..

Teams near the cut line

Last four in Team Record NET Wake Forest 18-6 69 Georgia 16-8 34 BYU 15-8 33 Arkansas 14-9 47

First four out Team Record NET Texas 15-9 25 Indiana 14-10 65 Pitt 14-9 35 SMU 18-5 41

Next four out Team Record NET UCF 13-10 64 North Carolina 14-10 45 USC 13-10 68 Xavier 14-9 52

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on resume: 1 | Automatic bids secured: 0

Conference Locks Team SEC 1 Auburn

Note – all references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends based on NET rankings excludes the 2021 tournament. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games, those rankings are not reliable enough to be considered.