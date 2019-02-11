Bracketology Bubble Watch: Oklahoma begins a crucial stretch and Indiana's hopes are crushed after its loss to Ohio State
The Hoosiers' bubble hopes are popped for now after losing for the ninth time in their last 10 games
Much of the focus Monday will be on whether Virginia can bounce back from Saturday's loss to Duke as it travels to the Dean Smith Center to take on North Carolina. There is one more important game on the docket though, and that is regarding a team trying to hold on to a spot in the field. It's almost last call for Oklahoma.
Indiana is off the bubble for now after the Hoosiers lost to Ohio State 55-52 on Sunday for their ninth loss in the last ten games. You cannot completely stick a fork in them because the schedule gives them chances to pick up quality wins, but it is hard to see them stringing a few together. Next up is a trip to equally desperate Minnesota, rival Purdue at home and a visit to Iowa.
UCF, the other bubble team in action Sunday, fared much better in a 71-65 victory over SMU. The Knights' schedule is about to pick up. The two best teams in the AAC will show up shortly, but first comes back to back home games with USF and Memphis, each of which is looking to play their way onto the bubble.
at Baylor, 9 p.m. -- ESPN2
We have reached the point of desperation for Oklahoma. The Sooners just got through what should have been a relative sweet spot in the schedule in terms of being able to pick up quality wins. They had three of four at home, all against teams that would help them build their resume. OU lost all four. Now the Sooners begin a stretch of three road games out of four and it's almost "must-win" time.
