Bracketology Bubble Watch: Oklahoma gets a shot to notch its biggest win and the pressure is mounting on Minnesota
We're tracking what the bubble teams in action need to do to make the NCAA Tournament
Minnesota took one on the chin yesterday and UCF was historically dominant on a relatively busy Sunday for teams on the bubble. There is only one game on Monday for the bubble teams, but it's a big opportunity.
Here's how bubble teams in action fared Sunday:
- Minnesota lost to Rutgers 68-64 and while that wasn't a great loss for the Gophers, it could have been worse. Minnesota, currently a No. 10 seed in the latest bracket projection, has now lost six of its last seven games and still have two of its final three on the road. This loss puts a lot more pressure on the game at Northwestern on Thursday.
- NC State defeated Wake Forest 94-74 and avenged its one bad loss this season. Now the Wolfpack, currently a No. 11 seed in the latest bracket projection, gets a shot at picking up a quality win on the road at Florida State on Saturday.
- Arizona State took the first half off, but turned it on after the break to pull away from Cal in a 69-59 victory. The Sun Devils, currently a No. 11 seed in the latest bracket projection, finish the season with their three toughest road games. They take on the Oregon schools, then travel to in-state rival Arizona for the season finale.
- UCF , a No. 12 seed and one of the last teams in the current bracket, had an easy time vs. SMU, winning 95-48. And it could have been worse. The Mustangs ended the game on a 9-2 run for SMU so let's hope that doesn't hurt UCF's net efficiency too badly. Knights center Tacko Fall was especially dominant with 23 points and 20 rebounds. The Knights finish with three of the four on the road, which includes a game at Houston and the home game is against Cincinnati. There's plenty of opportunity for UCF there.
at Iowa State, 8 p.m. -- ESPN2
The Sooners have won two in a row to breathe new life into the tournament hopes after a five-game losing streak. Now, they travel to Iowa State, which is in a bit of a slump of its own. This would be Oklahoma's best win of the season if it happens.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Gonzaga deserves top spot
The Zags have been the top team in our rankings for nine straight days
-
Winners, losers in college hoops
Who took a step forward and who took a step back this weekend
-
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Oklahoma vs. Iowa State 10,000 times
-
FSU vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Notre Dame vs. Florida State 10,000 times
-
Podcast: Kansas' Big 12 run may be over
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Ole Miss players protesting during the anthem
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas falls to 16th
The Jayhawks' streak of 14 straight Big 12 regular-season titles is in serious jeopardy