North Carolina lost at home to Miami 80-72 on Monday night to fall to 0-9 against Quad 1 opposition. It is getting to the point where even one Quad 1 win may not be enough to save the Tar Heels flagging hopes. They will get a Quad 1 opportunity Sunday at NC State.

West Virginia was more competitive in a 79-67 loss at Baylor on Monday than it was in its 34-point loss at Texas on Saturday. Still, the Mountaineers have fallen to 4-10 against Quad 1 opposition. They have a strong schedule and the metrics still like them, but that is only going to carry them so far. They have a couple home games coming up and West Virginia needs to take advantage of those.

There are six bubble teams in action on Tuesday including Oklahoma State getting a chance for its biggest win of the season vs. No. 1 seed Kansas.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on résumé: 9 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 31

Conference Locks Teams ACC 0 Big East 0 Big Ten 1 Purdue Big 12 2 Baylor, Kansas, Texas Pac-12 2 Arizona, UCLA SEC 2 Alabama, Tennessee American 1 Houston Others 0

On the cut line

Bubble teams in action Monday



Seton Hall vs. Georgetown, 6 p.m. – The Pirates are on the verge of falling off the bubble. The home games that are left give them a chance. However, a loss to the Hoyas would end Seton Hall's hopes.

Auburn vs. Missouri, 7 p.m. – Auburn's tournament resume is uninspiring and so has its play of late. Auburn's worst loss came at Georgia, but it's still a Quad 2 loss. Its' best win came against surging Northwestern during Thanksgiving week. Auburn has a chance to alter that last sentence vs. Mizzou, but it will have to play better than it has during the five losses in six games stretch. Auburn might get into the tournament without a better win than the Wildcats anyway, but they will not like their seed.



Utah St. vs. Air Force, 9 p.m. – The Aggies are hanging on by a thread. They need quality wins, but in the meantime, they need to win the games they are supposed to win. A loss to the Falcons and Utah State bounces off the bubble.



Okla. St. vs. Kansas, 9 p.m. – The Cowboys have gotten hot at the right time, winning seven of their last eight. That includes a win at Iowa State last time out. Nobody else has won at Hilton Coliseum this season. Oklahoma State only lost by two points in the first meeting with Kansas. This would be the best win of the season for OSU so far if it gets it.



Wisconsin vs. Michigan, 9 p.m. – The Badgers have had a weird season. They are just 2-4 at home in Quad 1 and 2 games, but have four Quad 1 road wins. Unfortunately, this game is at home. It's the start of a home-heavy part of their schedule. Wisconsin has four of its next five at home. If the Badgers cannot fix their home malaise, they will not make the NCAA Tournament.



New Mexico vs. Wyoming, 10 p.m. – It's last call for New Mexico, which lost at Air Force last time out. That was the Lobos' third Quad 3 loss. That has to be the limit of New Mexico hopes to get an at-large bid. The Lobos have some tough games coming up, but they won't matter if they can't take care of business here.

All references to NCAA tournament selection records and trends refer only to tournaments going back to 1994 with the exception of 2021. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of nonconference games in 2021, those rankings were not reliable enough to be considered.