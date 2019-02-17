Bracketology Bubble Watch: Oklahoma, UCF pick up critical wins for their tournament resumes

It was a mixed day on the bubble as you would expect with so many games on Saturday. Teams like Oklahoma and Minnesota picked up big wins, while Clemson missed a great chance against Louisville.

In the SEC, all the talk was about the Tennessee-Kentucky game, but a couple of bubble teams really hurt themselves with a tough losses. Let's take a look back at Saturday's action.

Saturday's results

NC State had a chance for a quality win on the road at Duke, but fell 94-78. The Wolfpack hung around for a while, but Duke put them away at the end. NC State has only one tournament contender left on its regular season schedule and they will really a victory.

