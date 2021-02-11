There are only four games involving bubble teams Thursday because of the postponements of St. Mary's at BYU and Cincinnati at Memphis. The West Coast Conference has four teams currently on some level of a pause of activity. The Memphis game was postponed due to a COVID issue within the Tigers program.
It was a relatively good day for the bubble teams in action Wednesday. Six of the seven won games that could have resulted in damaging losses if they hadn't won.
Georgia Tech was the only team with a shot to really help itself on Wednesday night, but the Yellow Jackets came up short against league-leading Virginia by a 57-49 score.
There are a couple of chances for bubble teams to help themselves Thursday so let's take a look. All times Eastern
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|MINNESOTA vs. Purdue
|5 p.m. (ESPN2)
|The biggest hole in the Golden Gophers' tournament resume is that they are 0-6 on the road in a season where picking up road wins has been easier than usual. One of their road losses came at Mackey Arena when these two teams met on Jan. 30. While Minnesota cannot address its biggest issue vs. the Boilermakers, quality wins are quality wins.
|STANFORD vs. Colorado
|7 p.m. (ESPNU)
|Stanford has found itself near the cutline of the bracket and has been on either side of it this season. The Cardinal are currently the third team out of the bracket and are suffering from not enough quality wins to make up for the number and quality of losses they have suffered. A win over the Buffaloes would be a welcome boost to their prospects.
|OREGON at Arizona State
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|The Ducks came off a two-week COVID-19 pause on Jan. 23 and picked up their two worst losses of the season, at home to Oregon State and Washington State. They bounced back last time out with a win over Washington. This will be Oregon's fourth straight game against a non-contender for the NCAA Tournament and the Ducks need to keep winning those games.
|BOISE STATE vs. UNLV
|10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Boise State fell out of the bracket following being swept at Nevada last weekend. The Broncos have played six Q1-2 games, all on the road, and are 2-4. They can only hurt themselves against UNLV in this weekend's series. Boise State still has a series left with both Utah State and San Diego State that will determine their at-large hopes.