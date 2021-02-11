There are only four games involving bubble teams Thursday because of the postponements of St. Mary's at BYU and Cincinnati at Memphis. The West Coast Conference has four teams currently on some level of a pause of activity. The Memphis game was postponed due to a COVID issue within the Tigers program.

It was a relatively good day for the bubble teams in action Wednesday. Six of the seven won games that could have resulted in damaging losses if they hadn't won.

Georgia Tech was the only team with a shot to really help itself on Wednesday night, but the Yellow Jackets came up short against league-leading Virginia by a 57-49 score.

There are a couple of chances for bubble teams to help themselves Thursday so let's take a look. All times Eastern