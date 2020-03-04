Bracketology Bubble Watch: Rhode Island vs. Dayton and Xavier vs. Providence are key games on Wednesday

For the most part on Tuesday, the teams that needed to win did. Of course, with a couple of double bubble games on the dockets, that means there were losers, too.

Wednesday gives us a team with a shot at a massive win it desperately needs. There is also a significant double bubble game in the Big East.

Here's how teams on the bubble in action on Tuesday fared:

Rutgers beat Maryland 78-67: The ultimate home-court hero won again. Rutgers got arguably its best win of the season to move to 18-1 at home. That's good, of course, but it's the 1-10 record away from home that needs fixing. Rutgers fans can be forgiven for assuming that doesn't matter. It's been a long time since they have had to pay any attention to this, but this win over Maryland won't matter at all if the Scarlet Knights finish 1-12 away from home. Maybe not even if they finish 2-11. Three wins away from home has been the minimum standard for the committee for 26 seasons. It is the most reliable indicator for at-large selection in all that time. Rutgers may change that, but not for just one win. They need at least two, and even then, this still looks the profile of a team that is well suited to be a top seed in the NIT.

Texas won at Oklahoma 52-51: Texas hit a last-second shot to get a big win -- the second ugly Big 12 game in two nights. The Longhorns added a nice road win to an improving resume, but they still project to a First Four appearance. I'm sure coach Shaka Smart would take that. His one experience there in 2001 with VCU went pretty well.

The Sooners saw their two game winning streak come to an end in painful fashion. It's not a fatal loss, even though it came at home. These two teams split road victories this season. Oklahoma did slide back in the bracket a bit. They still have a tough road game with TCU left before the Big 12 Tournament.

Here are the bubble teams in action Wednesday. All times Eastern