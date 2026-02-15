The West Coast Conference's eventual bid tally for the NCAA Tournament remains a point of significant uncertainty in mid-February after Gonzaga edged Santa Clara 94-86 on Saturday night to take sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

The loss knocked the Broncos into the First Four Out of the CBS Sports Bracketology model on Sunday. Meanwhile, Saint Mary's remains on the inside of the cut line as one of the Last Four In following its 72-61 win at Pacific. While Gonzaga is a lock to go dancing — the Bulldogs are currently the top team on the No. 4 seed line -- the uncertainty around Saint Mary's and Santa Clara means the WCC could wind up with as many as three bids or as few as one.

A couple of dates to know that will help clarify the picture:

Feb. 25: Saint Mary's vs. Santa Clara

Feb. 28: Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga

In an ideal, bid-maximization scenario for the WCC, Santa Clara would would beat Saint Mary's and then Saint Mary's would beat Gonzaga, resulting in both bubble teams earning Quad 1 victories. Of course, it will also be paramount that Santa Clara avoid slipping up in games against San Francisco (Feb. 21) and Oregon State (Feb. 28). Similarly, Saint Mary's can ill-afford losses to Seattle (Feb. 18) or Washington State (Feb. 21).

The WCC Tournament is just around the corner, and top two seeds get automatic byes to the semifinals. That's another reason why the stretch run is so important for Saint Mary's and Santa Clara. They could simplify their paths to the NCAA Tournament by positioning themselves to need just two victories to secure an automatic bid.

As for other bubble activity following Saturday, one of the big winners was San Diego State, which switched over from the First Four Out to the Last Four In following its 71-57 win over Nevada. Here is the NCAA Tournament bubble breakdown

NCAA Tournament bubble

Last Four In

Saint Mary's

TCU

Missouri

San Diego State

First Four Out

Santa Clara

VCU

New Mexico

Ohio State

Next Four Out

West Virginia

California

Seton Hall

Virginia Tech

Sunday is a light day on the bubble, but here's what's on tap.

All times ET

Bubble teams in action Sunday

Seton Hall

Bubble status: Next Four Out

at Butler | 6 p.m. (FS1)

Seton Hall has been fading, and that's a shame because this team could be America's team in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Shaheen Holloway — formerly of Saint Peter's lore — gets his team to play lockdown defense, and the Pirates have one of the sport's most fun point guards in the undersized Adam "Budd" Clark. Losing here would be unadvisable in what's shaping up as a fringe Quad 1 or 2 game.