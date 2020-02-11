Bracketology Bubble Watch: Syracuse faces NC State on a big night for ACC teams near the field of 68 cut line
Virginia and Notre Dame battle after the Orange and Wolfpack meet all needing a win to boost their resumes.
The focus of the Bracketology Bubble Watch switches from the Big 12 to the ACC with two double-bubble games on tap. There are also two teams facing ranked opponents with a chance to add a big win to their tournament profiles.
First, a look back to Monday's bubble games. We had a split decision for the Texas bubble schools last night. That was about the best they could realistically hope for.
Texas Tech defeated TCU 88-42: That was a world-class whuppin the Red Raiders put on TCU Tuesday night. The Horned Frogs had been on the fringes of the bubble prior to their loss at Oklahoma State four games ago. This loss makes it six in a row and eight out of nine for TCU.
Texas lost to Baylor 52-45: Texas hung around in a rock fight with Baylor, but could not quite pull it off. The Longhorns have now lost three in a row and six of their last eight. They have an important part of their schedule coming up with some winnable games that are now, frankly, must wins even though a couple are on the road.
Here is a look at Tuesday night's bubble action, starting with two double-bubble games.
Bubble teams in action Tuesday
|Team
|Game
|Time, TV
|Breakdown
| NC State
at Syracuse
|7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|This is the second of three straight road games for the Wolfpack and the toughest of the three as well. NC State is a .500 team against Quadrants 1-2 and a loss tonight would extend that to Q1-3. Picking up a road win over a team one is contending with is always good.
| Syracuse
vs. NC State
|7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Syracuse is looking to do something it has not done very well this season – win at home. The Orange already have five losses at the Carrier Dome this year, including defeats by Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech. They actually split road-and-road with the latter two. Syracuse needs to start defending the home floor better if they hope to dance in March.
| Notre Dame
at Virginia
|9 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Notre Dame is on the edge of the bubble at best. The Fighting Irish are 15-8 overall, but have only three wins against Q1-2, the best of which is the aforementioned victory over Syracuse. The Irish are, as usual, trying to make up for a poor non-conference schedule.
| Virginia
vs. Notre Dame
|9 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Virginia has played better of late winning three in a row, including a home win over Florida State, before falling at Louisville on Saturday. The Cavaliers already have its share of regrettable losses, especially at home. They probably cannot afford too many more.
| Purdue
vs. Penn State
|6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
|Penn State brings its No. 13 ranking to Mackey Arena where teams ranked Nos. 5, 8 and 17 have each lost by at least 29 points this season. Results like those are why Purdue is in the field for now. The Boilermakers do not have to win by 30, but home court heroes have to defend the home floor.
| Mississippi State
at Mississippi
|7 p.m. (ESPNU)
|The Bulldogs have been right around the cut line for a couple of weeks and right now they are just on the wrong side of it. They are trying to atone for a couple of bad non-conference losses, but so far, wins at Florida and over Arkansas at home are all they have been able to muster. Tuesday's game is more about must not lose than must win.
| Arkansas
at Tennessee
|7 p.m. (SEC Network)
|Arkansas with be without guard Isaiah Joe and his 16 ppg for the third straight outing. There is no timetable for his return, so the Hogs are going to have to find a way to win without him. The first two games after his injury resulted in overtime losses, so they're close. They have lost five out of seven though, so their problems started before Joe's injury.
| Rhode Island
at Dayton
|7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|First place is at stake in the Atlantic 10 in Dayton where the Rams, who are 10-1 in conference play, meet the No. 6 Flyers, who have yet to lose a league game. URI has only one significant negative on its tournament resume, which is a loss at Brown. They are also lacking a high quality win. The Rams' best wins are a sweep of VCU. A win vs. Dayton goes a long way toward feeling secure about a place in the field.
| Utah State
at Colorado State
|9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|The Aggies are hanging onto a spot in my bracket by a fingernail. At 17-7 vs. Division I opponents with bad losses to UNLV and Air Force, winning games like this are vital for Utah State. Wins over LSU and Florida are good, but those will also be the best they have entering selection Sunday if they don't get another shot at San Diego State.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitt's Justin Champagnie earns FOTW
The Freshman of the Week goes to a player who put up just the fourth 30-point game for a frosh...
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke moves to No. 8
The Blue Devils will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Notre Dame
-
Michigan State vs. Illinois odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Illinois game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Purdue vs. Penn State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Purdue vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Poll Attacks: AP voter moves Sparty up
The Spartans have lost three straight but are still climbing on one voter's ballot
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium