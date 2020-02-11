Bracketology Bubble Watch: Syracuse faces NC State on a big night for ACC teams near the field of 68 cut line

The focus of the Bracketology Bubble Watch switches from the Big 12 to the ACC with two double-bubble games on tap. There are also two teams facing ranked opponents with a chance to add a big win to their tournament profiles.

First, a look back to Monday's bubble games. We had a split decision for the Texas bubble schools last night. That was about the best they could realistically hope for.

Texas Tech defeated TCU 88-42: That was a world-class whuppin the Red Raiders put on TCU Tuesday night. The Horned Frogs had been on the fringes of the bubble prior to their loss at Oklahoma State four games ago. This loss makes it six in a row and eight out of nine for TCU.

Texas lost to Baylor 52-45: Texas hung around in a rock fight with Baylor, but could not quite pull it off. The Longhorns have now lost three in a row and six of their last eight. They have an important part of their schedule coming up with some winnable games that are now, frankly, must wins even though a couple are on the road.

Here is a look at Tuesday night's bubble action, starting with two double-bubble games.

Bubble teams in action Tuesday