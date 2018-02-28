Bracketology Bubble Watch: Syracuse, one of last 4 in, needs a win at Boston College

Alabama's last season slide has hit rock bottom, or at least the Tide had better hope so. Certainly there is nowhere to go but up after a 73-52 loss at home to Florida. The Tide has lost four straight, including the last two at home. Now, Alabama takes its 2-7 road record to Texas A&M to try to stop this streak, which has seen the Tide fall off the bracket entirely.

Florida continues to climb up after beating Auburn and Alabama this week. The Gators resume illustrates the effect of the new quadrant system. Two of the Gators' nine Quadrant 1 wins would be in the 51-100 category under the old system. Also, two of their Quadrant 2 losses would be in 1-50 and two others would be in 101-200.

Here is how their resume compares in the two systems.

New system

Quadrant 1 : 9-4

: 9-4 Quadrant 2 : 3-7

: 3-7 Quadrant 3: 2-0

Old system

Top 50 : 7-6

: 7-6 51-100 : 6-3

: 6-3 101-200: 1-2

Under the old system, they would have two fewer higher quality wins and two bad losses. That is probably still a middle of the bracket seed, but it may seem less obviously so under the new system. Maybe the higher number of Q1 wins will give Florida a better seed this season.

Oklahoma took another tough loss, this time at Baylor, ending their winning streak at one game. The Sooners were never in the game as they continue to fall down the bracket. Their collapse in conference play has seen them fall from a top 10 team to a No. 10 seed

Kansas State lost at TCU to drop to 3-9 vs Quadrant 1. The Wildcats' best win of the season so far came at home to the Horned Frogs. They also swept Texas, which does not guarantee that KSU would get selected ahead of the Longhorns. Head to head is less meaningful in college basketball's postseason selection process than it is in college football's, but it also isn't nothing. The Wildcats are now projected to be in a play-in game. That non-conference schedule ranking of 324 could end up pushing them out entirely.

St. Bonaventure avoided a damaging loss in a thrilling 117-113, triple-overtime win at home over Davidson. The Bonnies may be able to take a loss to Rhode Island and stay in the field, but a home loss to the Wildcats would have been a problem.

Boise State saw its bubble pretty much burst in a loss at San Diego State. The Broncos need to beat Nevada to get the quality win it needs to become an at-large team. The problem is they can't play Nevada until the conference tournament final.