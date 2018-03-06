Bracketology Bubble Watch: Syracuse trying to avoid same fate as Saint Mary's

The Orange are one of the last teams in, while the Gaels may now find themselves on that line, too

Saint Mary's was upset in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament by BYU and will now await its March Madness fate.

The Gaels' resume is pretty weak. They did not play a strong schedule and have just one win over a sure tournament team.  That came as part of a road-and-road split with Gonzaga. They also lost to Georgia, Washington State and San Francisco. I think St. Mary's will still get into the NCAA Tournament, but I will be surprised if it gets a seed anywhere near its ranking in the polls. The Gaels are a 10-seed in Tuesday's bracket.

Bubble Watch for March 6
Syracuse
vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPNU: The Orange is one of the last teams in the bracket and hoping to stay there. It will take a quality win to get to a more comfortable position, but Syracuse needs to beat Wake Forest first. The two teams split home and home in the regular season. A win gets the Orange a shot at North Carolina.
CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES