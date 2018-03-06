Bracketology Bubble Watch: Syracuse trying to avoid same fate as Saint Mary's

Saint Mary's was upset in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament by BYU and will now await its March Madness fate.

The Gaels' resume is pretty weak. They did not play a strong schedule and have just one win over a sure tournament team. That came as part of a road-and-road split with Gonzaga. They also lost to Georgia, Washington State and San Francisco. I think St. Mary's will still get into the NCAA Tournament, but I will be surprised if it gets a seed anywhere near its ranking in the polls. The Gaels are a 10-seed in Tuesday's bracket.