Bracketology Bubble Watch: Syracuse trying to avoid same fate as Saint Mary's
The Orange are one of the last teams in, while the Gaels may now find themselves on that line, too
Saint Mary's was upset in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament by BYU and will now await its March Madness fate.
The Gaels' resume is pretty weak. They did not play a strong schedule and have just one win over a sure tournament team. That came as part of a road-and-road split with Gonzaga. They also lost to Georgia, Washington State and San Francisco. I think St. Mary's will still get into the NCAA Tournament, but I will be surprised if it gets a seed anywhere near its ranking in the polls. The Gaels are a 10-seed in Tuesday's bracket.
|vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPNU: The Orange is one of the last teams in the bracket and hoping to stay there. It will take a quality win to get to a more comfortable position, but Syracuse needs to beat Wake Forest first. The two teams split home and home in the regular season. A win gets the Orange a shot at North Carolina.
-
Kerr: Let undrafted guys return to NCAA
Kerr believes student-athletes should be empowered and the draft process should be amended...
-
Coaches put no Auburn players on All-SEC
Auburn is the first team to win the SEC without a First Team All-SEC pick
-
BYU vs. Gonzaga odds, WCC finals picks
Kenny White set lines for the biggest Vegas books; now, he has locked in a WCC title game...
-
Summit League championship odds, picks
Kenny White set lines for the biggest Vegas books; now, he releases a play for the Summit League...
-
Charleston vs. Northeastern odds, picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Station Casinos; now, he has released a play for Tuesday's CAA...
-
Selection Show to list teams pre-bracket
A new tweak to the show will let you know all the teams in the tournament within the first...