The college basketball season is coming to a close, and there is almost nothing but conference tournament championship games left on the slate. On Friday, we said goodbye to Mississippi and Seton Hall after losses knocked them out of their respective conference tournaments and erased any realistic hopes for an at-large bid.

On the Saturday schedule, one of those conference tournament championship games gives a bubble team a chance to erase any doubt. Meanwhile, another will be looking for an eye-catching win.

Here are the bubble teams in action on Saturday. All times Eastern

Bubble teams in action



1 Memphis

vs. Houston in AAC Tournament, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2) -- Memphis came agonizingly close to winning at Houston in the final week of the regular season. Saturday, it gets one more chance to pick up a win over the Cougars in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal. The Tigers desperately need this win to have any realistic chance at an at-large bid. 2 Utah St.

vs. San Diego State in Mountain West Tournament, 6 p.m. (CBS) -- The two-time defending Mountain West tournament champion Aggies are looking to make it three in a row and sew up an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Utah State swept the Aztecs in the regular season, but both of those games were played at home. The Aggies still have a chance to get selected with a loss, but why take the chance?



