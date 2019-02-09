Bracketology Bubble Watch: Texas, Florida, Arizona State have opportunities to pick up important victories

We have roughly 150 games going on this Saturday, so there is a lot of action involving teams all over the bracket and those trying to get in. It's a big day for several bubble teams, but it is hard to call anything must win with five weeks still to play. Some of these teams can make life much easier for themselves though.

There are three "Double Bubble" games featuring teams on the bubble going against each other.

Butler at Georgetown, 12 p.m.: Both of these teams are on the fringes of the bubble and would be more damaged by a loss than helped by a win. Butler has a split of Florida this season and win over St. John's at home, but has been awful on the road. The Hoyas have been more inconsistent, showing the ability to win a tough game, but also losing a couple they shouldn't.

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.: VCU is a game back of Davidson in the Atlantic 10 standings, but the better NCAA Tournament at-large candidate because of wins over Temple and Texas in non-conference play. The Bonnies are struggling this season, so a loss for VCU would be damaging.

Arkansas at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.: The Razorbacks are hanging around the cutline mostly due to wins at LSU and at home over Indiana before the Hoosiers tanked. South Carolina is better than its 10-11 record would indicate and especially at home, but the Hogs need to keep its hot streak going.