Texas Tech made a big statement in a 79-50 win over Kansas on Monday that was not as close as the score indicated. The Red Raiders have four of their next six on the road, so this was a big one to get in advance of that.

Wake Forest came up short at Duke and is still looking for its first Quad 1 win. Fortunately for the Demon Deacons, they still have a few chances left in the regular season, including the return trip from the Blue Devils.

Tuesday's action features a Home Court Hero trying to erase that label and another team hoping to steal a win at Kentucky.

Check out all the teams on Palm's Bubble Watch, the field of the 68 and the entire bracket on the Bracketology hub

Bubble teams in action Tuesday

All times Eastern

1 St. John's at Providence, 7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network -- St. John's primary issue is not having a good enough record against better opposition. The Red Storm are 14-10 overall, but just 9-10 against the top three quadrants. Teams below .500 against that group often get left out of the field. This is the beginning of a stretch of four out of six on the road, so the Johnnies need to find a way to win some of those. 2 Cincinnati vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m. | ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Bearcats are in the same boat at St. John's. They are 7-8 against the top three quadrants with five Quad 1 games left on their schedule. This is the only one of those that is at home, so it is probably a must-win to have a chance to get in the NCAA Tournament. 3 Indiana St. vs. Illinois State, 7 p.m.| ESPN+ -- The Sycamores are celebrating their return to the AP Top 25 for the first time since Larry Bird was leading them. In terms of an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, however, every remaining regular-season game is a must-win. 4 Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. | ESPNU, fuboTV (Try for free) -- There are games teams cannot afford to lose and this is one of those for Texas A&M. The Aggies already have one Quad 3 loss and cannot afford any more. Their remaining schedule is too difficult to mess around with games like this. 5 Ole Miss at Kentucky, 9 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Rebels are hoping Kentucky's home woes continue as they look for quality wins to help overcome a wretched nonconference schedule. It ranks 321st as of Tuesday morning and teams get left out primarily because of that almost every year. If a team is going to take the first two months off, they need to pick up almost every quality win they can get once conference play starts. The Rebels' best so far is at Texas A&M. 6 New Mexico at Nevada, 11 p.m. | CBS Sports Network -- New Mexico's been a Home Court Hero this season, but lately, the Lobos haven't even been that. They lost their last two home games to Boise State and Nevada. Now, they get to the road portion of their schedule. Four of their last seven games are on the road to other Mountain West NCAA Tournament contenders. They probably need to split those, along with winning their home games, to have a good shot at an at-large bid.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on resume: 3 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 29

Conference Locks Teams ACC 0 Big East 1 UConn Big Ten 1 Purdue Big 12 1 Houston Pac-12 0 SEC 0 American 0 Others 0

Near the cut line

Last 4 In Team Record NET Texas 16-8 33 Utah 15-9 48 Nebraska 17-8 53 Colorado 16-8 39

Note – all references to NCAA tournament selection records and trends based on NET rankings excludes the 2021 tournament. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games, those rankings are not reliable enough to be considered.