Bracketology Bubble Watch: Texas vs. Oklahoma and Mississippi State vs. South Carolina are Tuesday's key games

It was so close for one team and yet so far for another in the bubble action on Monday. Two teams had chances at big wins, but fell short.

Tuesday's action will focus on double bubble games in the Big 12 and SEC, and another game that is not as important as it might appear.

Here's how teams on the bubble in action on Monday fared:

Texas Tech lost at Baylor 71-68 in overtime: Texas Tech caught Baylor at a good time. The Bears were playing shorthanded with Mark Vital and Tristan Clark out of the lineup and the game went to overtime, but the Red Raiders still came up short. Texas Tech is now 0-4 in overtime games, 18-12 overall, and just 10-12 in games above Quadrant 4. It doesn't get any easier. Kansas is next.

NC State lost at Duke 88-69: The Wolfpack made it interesting for a half, but the Blue Devils ran away in the second half for a comfortable win. The NC State resume defines mediocre. The Wolfpack is 4-5 vs Q1, 5-4 vs Q2 and an even 3-3 vs Q3. They have one more Q3 game left at home vs Wake Forest before the ACC Tournament.

Here are the bubble teams in action Tuesday. All times Eastern