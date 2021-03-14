Selection Sunday is a day of anticipation and for some teams, anxiety. "What seed will we get? Who will we play? Where will we go? Oh, wait – we're all going to Indianapolis."

For some teams though, the question is "will we get selected at all?"

Saturday's results ratcheted up that anxiety level for several teams as Georgetown and Oregon State won their respective conference tournaments, stealing at-large bids from a couple of teams at the bottom of the at-large pool and pushing two teams that are a little higher up the bracket into First Four games.

Cincinnati is playing Houston for the American Athletic Conference championship and a win by the Bearcats pushes the at-large cut line up one more spot.

Here are some of the teams which are the most nervous heading into Selection Sunday, in no particular order.

Sweating it out on Selection Sunday



Drake The Bulldogs finished 23-4, good for second place in the Missouri Valley Conference. They did not get much of a chance to prove themselves outside the league and a couple of bad late-season losses really hurt. That is especially true of the loss to Valparaiso, which came before the injury bug hit.

Saint Louis SLU was one of the teams most ravaged by the COVID-19 virus. The Billikens had to take a nearly five-week break in their schedule and have not really been the same since. Everything good that they did this season came at home.

Utah St. The Aggies finished second in the Mountain West in the regular season and was the runner up in the conference tournament. The biggest problem with their resume is that they are a home court hero. Their win over Colorado State in the MWC semifinal is their only decent win away from home, but they also lost to the Rams at home. They did not do well outside the league. This team figures to be very close to the cut line, either way.

Colorado St. CSU played four fewer games than Utah State. The difference between the two for me is that the Rams' played more of a road-heavy top of its schedule and picked up a couple good wins. They are only one of two teams to win at San Diego State. Their resume is similar to Utah State's but different. Like the Aggies, if the Rams get in, it will be very close to the cut line.

VCU The Rams are playing in the Atlantic 10 Tournament to erase all doubt. They take on St. Bonaventure for the Atlantic-10 title. One thing working for VCU is that they smoked Utah State in a non-conference game. I like their chances of getting in with a loss still, but it is no sure thing. If not for the bid-stealers, I would not have VCU on this list.

UCLA Injuries have hampered the Bruins this season and they finished with a four-game losing streak. That ended with an overtime loss to eventual champ Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament. UCLA is just 5-9 against the top two quadrants, but only one of those wins came against an at-large quality team. They have no bad losses though, so that is working in their favor.

Maryland The Terrapins are trying to become just the second team selected as an at-large team since 1994 with a record of just two games above .500. If this wasn't a season where schedules, especially non-conference ones, were shortened due to a pandemic, this record would not be good enough. There is a chance it is still not good enough.

Syracuse Can we even talk about the bubble without talking about the Cuse? The Orangemen's resume is non-descript. They are just 1-7 against the top quadrant but only two losses otherwise, both to Pitt. They were not great away from home either. I think they will make it, but I won't be surprised if they don't.



