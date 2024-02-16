Saturday brings the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview show where we find out how the selection committee sees the top 16 teams in the field at the moment. None of the teams we are talking about here are likely to hear their name called during the show.

Instead we have a full slate of games Saturday featuring teams trying to get into the bracket or hoping to stay there. We have a juicy "double bubble" game in the ACC and all three SEC bubble teams in action.

There is a heavy slate of West Coast games also, including Gonzaga looking to stay alive in the quest to extend its long NCAA Tournament streak.

Saturday's 'double bubble' game

Wake Forest at Virginia

12 p.m. | ESPN2



Wake Forest The Demon Deacons are desperate for a win away from home over a potential NCAA Tournament team. They could also use a Quad 1 win. They have beaten the Cavaliers and Florida at home, but those are Quad 2 wins.



Virginia Virginia is looking for a split of the season series with Wake Forest and to bounce back from a tough home loss to Pitt. The Cavs are in decent shape, but cannot afford a slump, especially on their home floor.



Other bubble teams in action Saturday



Texas A&M at Alabama, 12 p.m. | ESPN -- Which version of Texas A&M will we see on Saturday Will it be the one that demolished Tennessee or the one which followed that up with a loss to Vanderbilt. That kind of inconsistency is why the Aggies are on the bubble.

Nebraska vs. Penn State, 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network -- Nebraska could use a quality win away from home but that is a problem for another day. Beating the Nittany Lions is a must. Home Court Heroes have to win their home games. The Cornhuskers have three more chances at road wins in the regular season.

Butler vs. Creighton, 12:30 p.m. | Fox -- Butler has wins over Marquette and Creighton on the road, but the Bulldogs just lost to the Golden Eagles at home for a road-and-road split. They are looking to complete a season sweep of the Bluejays. This is an important game because Butler has three of its next four on the road.

Texas at Houston, 1 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) -- The Longhorns have a chance to make a big splash in their quest to get safely into the field. This is the first of a very difficult stretch of games that includes a home game with Kansas State and roadies at Kansas and Texas Tech.

Miss. St. vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m. | ESPNU -- The Bulldogs have won two in a row against SEC also-rans and here comes another one. It's been a rough year for the Razorbacks and Mississippi State needs to make it rougher. A loss, especially at home, could make things dicey for MSU.

Boise St. vs. Fresno State, 7:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network -- Boise State has been good on its home floor this season and needs to continue to do so vs. the Bulldogs. Beating Fresno State does not help the Broncos nearly as much as losing would hurt them.

Ole Miss vs. Missouri, 8:30 p.m. | SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Rebels did not look good at Kentucky but it was probably not a good time to play the Wildcats. They were coming off three straight home losses and got Tre Mitchell back into the lineup. There are no excuses this time. A loss to the last-place Tigers could doom their tournament hopes.

Gonzaga vs. Pacific, 9 p.m. | ESPN+ -- Gonzaga is just biding its time until it gets to the game that really matters -- at Saint Mary's to end the regular season. The Zags have to keep winning until then or even that game won't mean much. 9 Colorado at USC, 10 p.m. | ESPN -- The Buffaloes lost the first leg of this trip and desperately need to split it. They are just .500 against the top three quadrants and already have four Quad 2 defeats. With their remaining schedule lacking Arizona, it gets hard to recover from losses like this.

Oregon at Oregon State, 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network -- Oregon has four of its next five on the road, with the home game being the return trip from the Beavers. The Ducks are at a point where they need to win the first four of those five and see what happens at Arizona at the end.

Nevada at UNLV, 11:30 p.m. | FS1 -- It's rivalry week for the Wolf Pack and Runnin' Rebels. Nevada is coming off a tough loss to New Mexico at home and now gets to the "easier" part of its schedule. The Wolf Pack only have two games left with the other five Mountain West teams that are NCAA Tournament contenders, but both of those games are on the road. Beating the non-contenders is important, even in a rivalry game like this one.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on resume: 3 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 29

Conference Locks Teams ACC 0 Big East 1 UConn Big Ten 1 Purdue Big 12 1 Houston Pac-12 0 SEC 0 American 0 Others 0

Near the cut line

Last 4 In Team Record NET Utah 15-10 47 Nebraska 17-8 54 Ole Miss 18-6 61 Colorado 16-9 35

Note – all references to NCAA tournament selection records and trends based on NET rankings excludes the 2021 tournament. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games, those rankings are not reliable enough to be considered.