Bracketology Bubble Watch: Tracking the teams near the cut line to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament
Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma and many more could all use a victory on a busy Saturday for teams on the bubble
Lipscomb clinched a share of the Atlantic Sun title on Friday night and ten more conferences end their regular season on Saturday. It is also a very busy day for bubble teams as the calendar winds down on their chances to secure a spot in the field. Several bubble teams are getting a chance at high quality wins at home.
The Bisons tied for the Atlantic Sun title with Liberty. Lipscomb is the No. 1 seed however, and will have home court advantage throughout the conference tournament, which begins on Monday.
There is one "double-bubble" game Saturday and it features teams just barely on either side of the cut line of the bracket. Georgetown plays host to Seton Hall (6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and streaming on fuboTV) with both teams needing a victory. The Hoyas picked up a huge win over Villanova last week, but still have to make up for a poor non-conference schedule and a couple of bad losses. Seton Hall has big wins over Kentucky and Maryland, but they also have home losses to DePaul and Saint Louis. This is a huge game for the Pirates with games against Marquette and Villanova remaining.
vs. LSU, 12 p.m. ET -- ESPN
In football, this is usually a game with playoff implications. Same in basketball this season, although the basketball playoff has 64 more teams in it. Alabama already has a couple quality wins at home, but you can't have too many.
at Wake Forest, 12 p.m. ET
The Orange have lost three of their last four, but it is not as bad as it sounds. They just went through a particular tough part of their schedule. The finish isn't easy either, which makes winning this game important.
at Florida State, 12 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
NC State's tournament resume is full of holes. One of those is a lack of quality wins, especially away from home. This is the last chance to fix that in the regular season. The Wolfpack's remaining schedule only contains non-contenders.
vs Iowa State, 2 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Texas is hanging on by a thread. At 15-13, the Longhorns need to start stacking wins. They are still playing without leading scorer Kerwin Roach. Despite that, Texas was very competitive in losses at Oklahoma and Baylor. However, it's getting to the point where competitive isn't good enough anymore.
at Purdue, 2 p.m. ET -- ESPN
The Buckeyes will be playing without their best player, forward Kaleb Wesson. Wesson was suspended on Friday for violating athletic department policies. Wesson is expected back before the end of the season, but he will likely be missed against the Boilermakers. He is the Buckeyes' leading scorer and rebounder. Ohio State is the last team to beat Purdue at Mackey Arena, having done so last season. A win today puts the Buckeyes off the bubble.
vs. West Virginia, 2 p.m. ET -- ESPNU
Oklahoma survived a mid-season lull that included a loss to the Mountaineers on the road. The Sooners are in no position to get swept. They face Kansas and Kansas State after this.
at Samford, 2 p.m. ET -- WatchESPN
The Terriers look to finish off an undefeated campaign in the Southern conference with a win today. Avoiding a bad loss is all that stands between Wofford and a spot in the field.
at Chattanooga, 2 p.m. ET -- ESPN+
Furman is the other team in the SoCon that can become an at-large, mostly on the strength of a win at Villanova. The Paladins need to avoid another bad loss also because they already have one.
at Houston, 4 p.m. ET -- ESPN
This is a matchup of the team picked to win the AAC in the preseason and the team that currently leads the league. UCF has been showing signs of playing like the team people thought it would be before the season started. Houston has been one of the more pleasant surprises in college basketball this season. The Knights' best wins have come at home over fellow bubble teams Alabama and Temple. This kind of win could vault them up the bracket.
vs. Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ET -- ESPNU
Auburn is on the bubble primarily due to a lack of quality wins, especially away from home. This would be the Tigers best win of the season, and it is a home game against a borderline top 25 team. Their chances to prove themselves away from home will have to wait.
vs. Texas Tech, 4 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
The Horned Frogs have lost four out of five, including a loss at West Virginia on Tuesday. That is TCU's worst loss of the season. The Frogs have a great chance vs. the Red Raiders to get a win that would be arguably its best of the season.
at Richmond, 4 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network and streaming on fuboTV
The Rams can clinch a tie for the Atlantic 10 title with a win over Richmond. If Davidson were to lose also, VCU is the outright champion. The Rams cannot afford to let up now. There are nothing but potential bad losses left on their schedule and they already have two of those.
vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Clemson is in desperate need of quality wins and this is about as high of quality as the Tigers can come by. It may not exactly be "must-win," but a win would go a long way toward separating themselves from the rest of the bubble.
at Southeast Missouri State, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN+
Belmont can clinch the OVC title and top seed with a win against the Redhawks. The Bruins hold the tiebreaker over Murray State. A loss Saturday ends their already shaky at-large hopes.
vs. Georgia, 8:30 p.m. ET -- SEC Network
Florida has won five straight, mostly against the bottom of the league, but one of those five was at LSU. The schedule gets significantly harder from here. Georgia has been close to breaking through lately.
vs. Nevada, 8:30 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network and streaming on fuboTV
Utah State's best win this season came over Saint Mary's. The Aggies may need to do better than that to get an at-large bid to this year's tournament. They will get no better chance than against Mountain West leader Nevada visits. A win would also vault Utah State into first place in the conference.
vs. Gonzaga, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Saint Mary's resume is marginal, at best, but so are those of many of the bubble teams. That would change with a win over the Bulldogs, the current No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The Zags humiliated the Gaels in their first meeting, winning by 48 points.
