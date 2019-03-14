Bracketology Bubble Watch: Tracking the teams needing to win conference tournament games Thursday

Almost every team on the bubble that hasn't already lost in its conference tournament is in action Thursday. Big games are everywhere.

In an important "double-bubble" game Wednesday Clemson lost to NC State 59-58 in the first round of the ACC Tournament. After blowing a 16-point halftime lead there is not much hope left for the Tigers to make the tournament now. The Wolfpack still has work to do and the opportunity to do it. They will get a shot at Virginia next.

TCU, the other bubble team in action Wednesday beat Oklahoma State 73-70 in the frst round of the Big 12 Tournament 73-70. The Horned Frogs also blew a big lead late, but was able to salvage a victory in the end. With no more chances for damaging losses, TCU should be safely in the field now.