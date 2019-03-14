Bracketology Bubble Watch: Tracking the teams needing to win conference tournament games Thursday
Thursday's schedule is loaded with teams on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament
Almost every team on the bubble that hasn't already lost in its conference tournament is in action Thursday. Big games are everywhere.
In an important "double-bubble" game Wednesday Clemson lost to NC State 59-58 in the first round of the ACC Tournament. After blowing a 16-point halftime lead there is not much hope left for the Tigers to make the tournament now. The Wolfpack still has work to do and the opportunity to do it. They will get a shot at Virginia next.
TCU, the other bubble team in action Wednesday beat Oklahoma State 73-70 in the frst round of the Big 12 Tournament 73-70. The Horned Frogs also blew a big lead late, but was able to salvage a victory in the end. With no more chances for damaging losses, TCU should be safely in the field now.
vs. Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals -- Big Ten Network and streaming on fuboTV
Indiana's tournament resume issues are detailed below as well, but the Hoosiers are also a bubble team solely because of the NET. A loss today renders that moot. I believe IU has to win twice to have a chance to hear its name on Selection Sunday.
vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m. in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals -- Big Ten Network and streaming on fuboTV
Ohio State has struggled to end the season, largely due to the suspension of star Kaleb Wesson. The Buckeyes got blown out at Purdue and Northwestern before putting up a fight against Wisconsin in an overtime loss at home. Ohio State could still get in with a loss, but it would be a nervous Selection Sunday.
vs. Virginia, 12:30 p.m. in ACC Tournament quarterfinals -- ESPN
The Wolfpack's tournament resume is uninspiring, with a couple of home wins over middle of the bracket teams and the worst non-conference strength of schedule ever for a bubble team. A win over Virginia would get everyone's attention though.
vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m. in SEC Tournament second round -- SEC Network
Both of these teams are sitting at 17-14, which isn't a good enough record to get picked. I do not consider Arkansas to be a bubble team though. The Hogs have too many holes in their resume to fix in the conference tournament short of winning it. Florida has a little better chance, but those chances end with a loss to the Razorbacks. In fact, the Gators will likely have to win twice in the SEC Tournament to get serious consideration for the field.
vs. Xavier, 2:30 p.m. in Big East Tournament quarterfinals -- FS1 and streaming on fuboTV
Creighton has won five straight to put itself in position to crawl onto the bottom of the bracket. At 17-13 though, the Bluejays still need at least one more win to give themselves a chance.
vs. Southern Cal, 3 p.m. in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals -- Pac-12 Network and streaming on fuboTV
The Huskies are hoping to avoid a repeat of 2012, when they won the Pac-12 regular season title and still missed the NCAA Tournament. The biggest hole in their resume is the lack of a win over another team in the field. They cannot fix that though. Washington seems to have let off the gas since clinching the league. Time to jump back on it.
vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m. in SEC Tournament second round -- SEC Network
The Crimson Tide comes in somewhere between Florida and Alabama in the world of 17-14 teams. They have a couple of nice wins at home over Kentucky and Mississippi State, but have been pretty bad against the better teams they have played otherwise. They have a draw that can help, if they can somehow win a couple of games.
vs. UCLA, 9 p.m. in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals -- Pac-12 Network and streaming on fuboTV
The Sun Devils are the one power conference team suffering at the hands of the NET. The have done reasonably well against the top two quadrants, but have four bad losses, more than any other team under consideration. A loss to the Bruins would be a fifth.
vs. Georgetown, 9:30 p.m. in Big East Tournament quarterfinals -- FS1 and streaming on fuboTV
The Pirates finished strong, with home wins over the top two teams in the Big East, Villanova and Marquette. It would not be a good idea to give some of that back here.
vs. Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m. in Big East Tournament quarterfinals -- FS1 and streaming on fuboTV
Georgetown still has an outside shot to get in, but more likely needs to win the conference tournament.
