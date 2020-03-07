Bracketology Bubble Watch: UCLA, Indiana, Purdue and Texas need to pick up victories Saturday

We lost Northern Iowa from the bracket and the bubble on Friday after a 77-58 loss to Drake in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament The Panthers, the MVC regular-season champion became the first team to automatically qualify for the NIT, which takes the regular-season champion from each conference if it doesn't win its conference tournament or receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Radford, the Big South's regular-season champion, became the second team to qualify for the NIT when it lost to No. 5 seed Hampton 86-78. Each team dropped out of the bracket and were replaced by projected conference tournament champions Bradley in the MVC and Winthrop in the Big South.

Richmond, NC State and Utah State each had easy wins on Friday that did nothing to improve their lots in life, but did avoid making things worse.

As usual, Saturday is very busy. It's the last Saturday of the regular season for many teams but there are still some games of significance on Sunday though.

Here are the bubble teams in action Saturday.

All times Eastern