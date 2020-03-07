Bracketology Bubble Watch: UCLA, Indiana, Purdue and Texas need to pick up victories Saturday
We lost Northern Iowa from the bracket and the bubble on Friday after a 77-58 loss to Drake in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament The Panthers, the MVC regular-season champion became the first team to automatically qualify for the NIT, which takes the regular-season champion from each conference if it doesn't win its conference tournament or receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Radford, the Big South's regular-season champion, became the second team to qualify for the NIT when it lost to No. 5 seed Hampton 86-78. Each team dropped out of the bracket and were replaced by projected conference tournament champions Bradley in the MVC and Winthrop in the Big South.
Richmond, NC State and Utah State each had easy wins on Friday that did nothing to improve their lots in life, but did avoid making things worse.
As usual, Saturday is very busy. It's the last Saturday of the regular season for many teams but there are still some games of significance on Sunday though.
Here are the bubble teams in action Saturday.
|RUTGERS at PURDUE
|2 p.m. (BTN)
|This is the only double-bubble game of the day, and it is such only because Purdue won at Iowa on Tuesday to move to 16-14 on the season. Rutgers is the ultimate home court hero, going 18-1 at home, but just 1-10 away from the RAC. Unfortunately, the NCAA Tournament is not played at the RAC and the committee does not reward teams that can't beat anyone off their home floor. The Scarlet Knights need at least one more win away from home, maybe two. Conference tournament games count toward that total, but games are running out.
|The Boilermakers have played one of the best schedules in the country, but so far, have not been able to put up a good enough record to get selection. They need to beat Rutgers and win at least one, maybe two at the Big Ten Tournament to get in.
|INDIANA vs. Wisconsin
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
|Indiana is one win away from a spot in the field. Wisconsin is the hottest team in the Big Ten right now though, so this won't be easy. The Badgers have won seven straight, including a win at Michigan
|EAST TENNESSEE STATE vs. VMI
|12 p.m.
|The Bucs will try to avoid the same fate that befell Northern Iowa. Simply put, a loss sends ETSU to the NIT.
|TEXAS TECH vs. Kansas
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas Tech gets the No. 1 team in the country to visit their place to end the regular season. It's a great opportunity to get the best win anybody can get. It is also a chance to start to fix a problem with the Red Raiders' resume, which is that because they played so many Q4 opponents, they are only 10-12 vs the top 3 quadrants. No team has ever received an at-large bid at three games below .500 against that group, but that's where Tech will be if they do not beat Kansas.
|UCLA at USC
|3:15 p.m. (CBS)
|UCLA has made a remarkable run from devastation to a lead in the Pac-12. The Bruins are not out of the woods yet. A loss at USC doesn't necessarily eliminate them yet, but might put them in the position of being the lowest rated at-large team ever.
|TEXAS vs. Oklahoma State
|4 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Texas has gotten hot at the right time and played itself into the field. A loss would likely give that away. The Cowboys aren't bad, but if the Longhorns are really a tournament team, this game is taking care of business.
|ARKANSAS at Texas A&M
|4:30 p.m. (SECN)
|Arkansas had a five-game losing streak without Isaiah Joe, but the time for excuses is past. This is win or stay home.
|OKLAHOMA at TCU
|6 p.m. (ESPN2)
|TCU has been very dangerous at home this season, as Baylor, West Virginia and Texas Tech can attest. The Sooners will not fall out of the bracket with a loss to the Horned Frogs, but might need to win one in the Big 12 Tournament.
|MISSISSIPPI STATE vs. Ole Miss
|6:30 p.m. (SECN)
|The Bulldogs face their rival and likely elimination with a loss to them. Adding another bad loss to their list right now would be hard to recover from.
|CINCINNATI vs. Temple
|8 p.m. (CBSSN)
|With a little help and a win Saturday, Cincinnati could share the American Athletic Conference regular season title. For what that's worth, which isn't much. It is odd that we have three teams near the top of major conference all squarely on the bubble and another one that isn't even an at-large candidate. The Bearcats need a big win to push into the field, but as the first team out, they also might just need a little help elsewhere.
|XAVIER vs. Butler
|8:30 p.m. (FS1)
|The Musketeers could use one more quality win to feel good about their place in the bracket. Butler provides that chance for Xavier. A loss does not eliminate the Musketeers, but a win would take them off the bubble in the right way.
|STANFORD at Oregon
|11 p.m. (FS1)
|This is an opportunity for the best win a team in the Pac-12 can get. Stanford is not necessarily knocked out by a loss, but a win would take some pressure off the Pac-12 Tournament.
