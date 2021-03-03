Michigan State picked up an important 64-58 win over Indiana at home on Tuesday night, and the win puts the Spartans at 14-10 entering a home-and-home series with what figures to be an angry Michigan squad to end the regular season. The win over the Hoosiers ensures that Michigan State will be no worse than two games above .500 entering Big Ten Tournament play, which is a lot different than being a .500 team in that spot.

Duke, on the other hand, may have that problem. The Blue Devils lost in overtime at Georgia Tech to drop to 11-10 on the season and off the list of the first four teams out of the field. Maybe a Big Ten team could squeeze into the field with a record like that because of the strength of that league, but it's hard to imagine an ACC team pulling that off. Now they have to win at UNC to be two games over .500 when the ACC Tournament begins.

Boise State fell out of the bracket with a 67-64 loss at home to Fresno State. That is a Quad 4 loss, and a tough one to swallow for the Broncos. They will have to wait for the Mountain West tournament now, where they will be the 4-seed.

Tonight, three bubble teams can really help themselves, and there is an interesting double-bubble game in the Pac-12.

Here are the bubble teams in action Wednesday. All times Eastern

Double-bubble game

UCLA at Oregon, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

1 UCLA Both of these teams are on the high end of the bubble. Part of the problem for each of them is that the Pac-12 is down and it is hard to resume-build. UCLA has only one win over a team in the bracket, which was part of a home-and-home split with Colorado. The Bruins also swept Arizona, which would be a bubble team itself if not for a self-imposed postseason ban. 2 Oregon Oregon is in a similar boat, except they have two bad losses that came at the end of COVID pauses. The Ducks also have a home-and-home split with Colorado and beat five bubble teams that are not in the bracket. I feel like each of these teams will ultimately make it, but today's winner has a leg up.

Other bubble teams in action Wednesday