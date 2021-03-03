Michigan State picked up an important 64-58 win over Indiana at home on Tuesday night, and the win puts the Spartans at 14-10 entering a home-and-home series with what figures to be an angry Michigan squad to end the regular season. The win over the Hoosiers ensures that Michigan State will be no worse than two games above .500 entering Big Ten Tournament play, which is a lot different than being a .500 team in that spot.
Duke, on the other hand, may have that problem. The Blue Devils lost in overtime at Georgia Tech to drop to 11-10 on the season and off the list of the first four teams out of the field. Maybe a Big Ten team could squeeze into the field with a record like that because of the strength of that league, but it's hard to imagine an ACC team pulling that off. Now they have to win at UNC to be two games over .500 when the ACC Tournament begins.
Boise State fell out of the bracket with a 67-64 loss at home to Fresno State. That is a Quad 4 loss, and a tough one to swallow for the Broncos. They will have to wait for the Mountain West tournament now, where they will be the 4-seed.
Tonight, three bubble teams can really help themselves, and there is an interesting double-bubble game in the Pac-12.
Here are the bubble teams in action Wednesday. All times Eastern
Double-bubble game
UCLA at Oregon, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Both of these teams are on the high end of the bubble. Part of the problem for each of them is that the Pac-12 is down and it is hard to resume-build. UCLA has only one win over a team in the bracket, which was part of a home-and-home split with Colorado. The Bruins also swept Arizona, which would be a bubble team itself if not for a self-imposed postseason ban.
Oregon is in a similar boat, except they have two bad losses that came at the end of COVID pauses. The Ducks also have a home-and-home split with Colorado and beat five bubble teams that are not in the bracket. I feel like each of these teams will ultimately make it, but today's winner has a leg up.
Other bubble teams in action Wednesday
|vs. Clemson, 5 p.m. (ACC Network) -- Here is a pretty good chance for Syracuse to pick up a quality win. Not only that, it would be the best win of the season for the Orange. That said, it would still be a Quad 2 win and would not likely put them in the bracket tomorrow. This team needs a quality win away from home, but nothing can be done about that until the conference tournament.
|at Tulane, 6 p.m. (ESPN+) -- The first-place Shockers are in the bracket as an automatic qualifier for now, but both first place and in the bracket would disappear with a loss to Tulane. There may be games Wichita State can afford to lose, but this is certainly not one of them.
|vs. UConn, 6:30 p.m. (FS1) -- The importance of this game for Seton Hall cannot be understated. Not only would this be a quality win and complete a season sweep of the Huskies, but it would leave them at 14-10 instead of 13-11 with a tough road game left before the Big East tournament. This league will not put a team in the field that is only two games above .500.
|vs. New Mexico, 8 p.m. -- Hopefully the Rams took note of what happened to Boise State on Tuesday as the Broncos lost to Fresno State and dropped out of the field. Colorado State may see a similar fate if it loses at home to the last place Lobos.
|at UNLV, 9 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) -- Stop me if you have heard this one before: this would not be a particularly good loss for a Mountain West contender. For the Aztecs, it could also cost them the top seed in the tournament, although a loss might not drop them out of the field entirely.
|at USC, 9:30 p.m. (FS1) -- Stanford is running out of time and chances, and the Cardinal will not get a better chance than this. This team, which already has win over Alabama, could pick up its second-best win of the season at USC, while see its bubble burst with a loss. There just won't be enough games to win in the conference tournament to be an at-large team.