Bracketology Bubble Watch: UCLA, NC State, Texas, Texas Tech, Rutgers look to pick up crucial victories

We had an even split on Wednesday. Two teams won games that keep them alive, one of which off the bubble. For two others, Selection Sunday will be a nervy day.

Xavier and Stanford each lost to the No. 10 seeds in their conference tournaments. For Xavier, it's just their second Quadrant 2 loss and therefore, their second worst loss of the season. Stanford took a second Quadrant 3 loss, each of which came to Cal. The Cardinal are more in danger of the two that lost Wednesday.

Thursday before Selection Sunday is typically one of the busier bubble days of the week, mostly because several teams end up losing to finish their seasons. There is a lot at stake for these teams.

Here are the bubble teams in action Thursday, starting with a double-bubble game between Texas Tech and Texas in the Big 12 Tournament.

