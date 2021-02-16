The bubble was quiet on Monday, which was a relatively slow day in college basketball in general. Other than Virginia getting blown out again by a good team, the schedule was pretty light.
It is lighter Tuesday than expected as well due to North Carolina's game against Virginia Tech being postponed due to COVID issues with the Hokies. That is the third conference home game the Tar Heels have had postponed this season.
To try to make up for that a bit, UNC has scheduled a home game Wednesday with Northeastern, which is currently in second place in the Colonial.
Tuesday's schedule features four home games for our bubble teams, including one for a team among the first four out.
Here are the bubble teams in action Tuesday. All times Eastern
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|UCONN vs. Providence
|6:30 p.m. (FS1)
|The Huskies lost at Providence in their second game back from their recent pause. They picked up their first win since then on Saturday at Xavier. The Friars aren't bad, but they are not a tournament team either. This is an important game for UConn, currently a No. 9 seed in the latest bracket update. Huskies star James Bouknight, who has been out for a month and a half, is a game-time decision.
|MARYLAND vs. Nebraska
|7 p.m. (BTN)
|The primary weakness for the Terrapins' tournament resume is that they are only 10-10. The Cornhuskers, in last pace of the Big Ten standings, visit Maryland, one of the first four teams out of the bracket, in the first game of two meetings on consecutive nights. Don't let that last-place standing fool you though. Nebraska took Illinois to overtime before falling last week and beat Penn State on Sunday.
|ST. JOHN'S vs. Xavier
|8:30 p.m. (FS1)
|The Red Storm's six-game winning streak ended in the worst possible way – with a bad loss at Butler. The Johnnies, who are not in the bracket, need to take advantage of a finishing schedule that has four of their last five at home. Most of those games can be resume boosters as well, including this one.
|SAINT LOUIS vs. La Salle
|9 p.m. (CBSSN)
|When the Billikens came off their 34-day pause in late January, they lost their first two games to Dayton and La Salle. It is imperative that SLU avenge that loss to the Explorers. The Billikens are a No. 8 seed in the bracket, but their resume is not strong enough to withstand a third bad loss.