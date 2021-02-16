The bubble was quiet on Monday, which was a relatively slow day in college basketball in general. Other than Virginia getting blown out again by a good team, the schedule was pretty light.

It is lighter Tuesday than expected as well due to North Carolina's game against Virginia Tech being postponed due to COVID issues with the Hokies. That is the third conference home game the Tar Heels have had postponed this season.

To try to make up for that a bit, UNC has scheduled a home game Wednesday with Northeastern, which is currently in second place in the Colonial.

Tuesday's schedule features four home games for our bubble teams, including one for a team among the first four out.

Here are the bubble teams in action Tuesday. All times Eastern