Four weeks and a day remain until selection Sunday and time is starting to run out for teams on the bubble. Each game has to be treated as important because teams cannot count on getting to play the entire remainder of their schedules.
Friday's games featured a double-bubble at the top of the A-10. VCU knocked off St. Bonaventure 67-64 to pull within half a game of the Bonnies in the conference race. St. Bonaventure's tournament resume does not have a lot of meat on the bones. Only a win at home over VCU in the teams' first meeting stands out.
We have a key double bubble game in the Missouri Valley and a few bubble teams with a chance at a big win for their tournament resumes.
Here are the bubble teams in action Saturday. All times Eastern
Saturday's "Double-Bubble" game
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|12 p.m. (ESPN2)
|The leaders of the MVC final get to match up to see if one can take control of the conference race. This is just the first game of two this weekend between Loyola and Drake.
|at DRAKE
|
|The Bulldogs are coming off a pair of poor performances at Valparaiso last weekend, the second of which resulted in their first loss of the season.
Other bubble teams in action
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|UCONN at Xavier
|12 p.m. (Fox)
|The Huskies have been hoping to get their best player, James Bouknight, back but he is still out. After getting off to a hot start, they have lost four of their last five. Xavier has only played one game since Jan. 10 - a win at Butler on Jan. 30.
|INDIANA at Ohio State
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
|The Hoosiers have squeezed out a couple of close calls in their last two games, a two-point win at home over Iowa and a double overtime win at Northwestern. They will have their hands full with the Buckeyes, which are playing as well as any team in the Big Ten right now. A win for Indiana would be its best of the season.
|LSU vs. Tennessee
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|The Tigers had lost four of their last five prior to a win at Mississippi State on Wednesday. They were in danger of falling out of the bracket. They still are, but a win over the Vols would give them a little cushion.
|SYRACUSE vs. Boston College
|2 p.m. (ACC Network)
|The Orange have been playing hit-and-miss basketball lately and their tournament resume does not have much in the way of big hits. That won't get fixed by beating BC, but their next three games are on the road and one is against Louisville.
|OREGON at Arizona
|2 p.m. (ESPN2)
|After a month of dealing with COVID issues, the Ducks took a loss at Washington State, but have won two in a row since. They will get stiffer competition from the Wildcats, which would likely be a fellow bubble team if not for their self-imposed ban from this season's NCAA Tournament.
|SAINT LOUIS at Fordham
|3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Saint Louis is one of six teams in the A-10 with just two conference losses. The problem for the Billikens is that a lengthy COVID pause has kept them to only two conference wins. They could really stand to make up some games, but until then, they need to keep winning the ones in front of them. A loss to last-place Fordham would be a disaster.
|ARKANSAS at Missouri
|4 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Arkansas has a chance to pick up its best win of the season by far when it travels to Mizzou. The Tigers have been one of the most pleasant surprises in college basketball this season, but really laid an egg against Mississippi last time out. The Razorbacks has what I call a pedestrian resume – no eye catching wins, no terrible losses. A win at Mizzou and it's pedestrian no longer.
|NORTH CAROLINA at Virginia
|6 p.m. (ESPN)
|The Tar Heels are sorely lacking a quality win. Well, here is a change to get the best win you can get in the ACC – at league leader Virginia. North Carolina's only Quad 1 win to date came at Pittsburgh.
|WESTERN KENTUCKY vs. Rice
|6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Western Kentucky is now in the bracket as an automatic qualifier after beating Rice last night combined with UAB's loss at Louisiana Tech. The Hilltoppers still have at-large hopes though and those depend on not losing any more games to teams in the middle-to-bottom of C-USA.
|BOISE STATE vs. UNLV
|10 p.m. (FS1)
|Boise State handled its business against the Rebels on Thursday night and will need to do so again on Saturday. The next four games are huge for the Broncos, but there is a lot more pressure on those games if they lose to UNLV.
|STANFORD vs. Utah
|10 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
|The Cardinal have been living off their win over Alabama early in the season, but the rest of the resume is thinning out, especially as losses continue to mount. The loss at Utah earlier in the season hurts, as does the recent one at Arizona State. It's important to avenge that loss to Utah here.