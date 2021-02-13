Four weeks and a day remain until selection Sunday and time is starting to run out for teams on the bubble. Each game has to be treated as important because teams cannot count on getting to play the entire remainder of their schedules.

Friday's games featured a double-bubble at the top of the A-10. VCU knocked off St. Bonaventure 67-64 to pull within half a game of the Bonnies in the conference race. St. Bonaventure's tournament resume does not have a lot of meat on the bones. Only a win at home over VCU in the teams' first meeting stands out.

We have a key double bubble game in the Missouri Valley and a few bubble teams with a chance at a big win for their tournament resumes.

Here are the bubble teams in action Saturday. All times Eastern

Saturday's "Double-Bubble" game

Team Game Time (TV) Bubble breakdown LOYOLA-CHICAGO 12 p.m. (ESPN2) The leaders of the MVC final get to match up to see if one can take control of the conference race. This is just the first game of two this weekend between Loyola and Drake. at DRAKE

The Bulldogs are coming off a pair of poor performances at Valparaiso last weekend, the second of which resulted in their first loss of the season.

Other bubble teams in action