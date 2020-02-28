Bracketology Bubble Watch: Virginia, Texas Tech among NCAA Tournament hopefuls seeking big Saturday wins
The two programs from last season's national title game look to keep their return hopes alive this weekend
For four of the teams listed below, Saturday marks the final day of the regular season. It's the last chance to make a good impression before their respective conference tournaments. Even for the schools that have another week to go, time is running out.
Providence and UCLA are two teams that have made late charges, and I wonder if another team that isn't on this list can make that leap onto what is now a shrinking bubble.
It's just 15 days until Selection Sunday. Tick, tick, tick ...
Here are the bubble teams in action on Saturday.
All times Eastern
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|USC vs. Arizona St.
|8 p.m. ESPNU
|USC is close to coming off the bubble, and a win over the Sun Devils would do it.
|LSU vs. Texas A&M
|12 p.m. ESPN2
|LSU has played itself into some level of trouble. Losing at home to non-contenders will continue the Tigers' slide down the bracket.
|TEXAS TECH vs. Texas
|12 p.m. ESPN
|The Red Raiders have a profile that does not befit its ranking. In part, it has too many Quadrant 4 games and wins relative to the rest of their schedule. That means wins in games like this are vital, especially when you consider that they finish the regular season at Baylor and at home with Kansas. Yikes.
|NC STATE vs. Pittsburgh
|12 p.m. ACCN
|This is exactly the kind of game NC State loses, which is why the Wolfpack struggle so much to get into the bracket. Needless to say, NC State can no longer afford to lose games like this one.
|PROVIDENCE at Villanova
|12 p.m. Fox
|The Friars sit on the edge of the field right now, and one of the things holding them back is that they are just four games above .500. As my regular readers know, that has been the minimum standard for selection over the last 26 seasons. The finishing schedule is tough, but this is the toughest of those games.
|FLORIDA at Tennessee
|2 p.m. ESPN2
|The Gators are playing well lately and are close to coming off the bubble. They still have a couple of road tests against teams good enough to beat them at home, even though they may be tournament contenders themselves.
|MISS. STATE at Missouri
|3:30 p.m. SECN
|Mississippi State hopes to continue to tread water until such time as an opponent that can help them comes along. That's still a couple of weeks off.
|ETSU vs. W. Carolina
|4 p.m.
|The Buccaneers look to end the regular season with an outright regular-season title in the Southern Conference while earning the top seed in the conference tourney. More importantly, they are looking to keep their at-large hopes alive.
|OKLAHOMA at W. Virginia
|4 p.m. ESPN2
|West Virginia is sliding down the bracket, and part of that is a loss at Oklahoma. A sweep for the Sooners would be big in their quest for an at-large bid.
|ARKANSAS at Georgia
|6 p.m. SECN
|The Hogs picked up a couple of home wins with the return of Isaiah Joe. Now they need to take that act on the road. Their margin for error is still very small.
|NORTHERN IOWA at Drake
|6 p.m. ESPN2
|UNI looks to wrap up the outright MVC title and the top seed in Arch Madness. A loss to Drake means that the Panthers would have to go on and win that tournament to play in the NCAA Tournament.
|RICHMOND vs. Massachusetts
|6 p.m.
|The Spiders are in must-win-everything mode. UMass put the final nail in the coffin of its crosstown rival VCU on Wednesday, so the Minutemen cannot be overlooked.
|VIRGINIA vs. Duke
|6 p.m. ESPN
|Virginia gets another home shot at one of the top three in the ACC. The Florida State win at home is the highlight of an otherwise pedestrian tournament resume. A win over the Blue Devils would make things look much less pedestrian.
|SOUTH CAROLINA at Alabama
|8:30 p.m. SECN
|This game and all of their remaining ones are must win for the Gamecocks to give themselves a chance entering the SEC tournament.
|SAINT MARY'S at Gonzaga
|10 p.m. ESPN2
|The Gaels got embarrassed at home when they first faced Gonzaga. Simply not getting run again would be a moral victory, but an actual victory would lock them into the field.
|UCLA vs. Arizona
|10 p.m. ESPN
|UCLA hopes to continue its hot streak and stay atop the Pac-12 standings when Arizona visits. The Bruins won the first matchup in Tucson and it's their best win of the season so far.
|UTAH ST. at New Mexico
|10 p.m. CBSSN
|Here is another must-not-lose game for the Aggies at The Pit in Alburquerque. This ends the regular season for Utah State, which would be the second seed in the Mountain West tournament with a win.
