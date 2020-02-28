Bracketology Bubble Watch: Virginia, Texas Tech among NCAA Tournament hopefuls seeking big Saturday wins

For four of the teams listed below, Saturday marks the final day of the regular season. It's the last chance to make a good impression before their respective conference tournaments. Even for the schools that have another week to go, time is running out.

Providence and UCLA are two teams that have made late charges, and I wonder if another team that isn't on this list can make that leap onto what is now a shrinking bubble.

It's just 15 days until Selection Sunday. Tick, tick, tick ...

Here are the bubble teams in action on Saturday.

All times Eastern