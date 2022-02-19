There are some huge opportunities for a few bubble teams this weekend. Florida, Oregon and West Virginia are each taking on teams that are No. 1 seeds in the current bracket. You can't really ask for a better chance to get the selection committee's attention than defeating a team, on the top line.

But before we get to this weekend's games, lets take a look at what bubble teams have done recently.



VCU was Friday's only bubble team in action and took care of business by pounding crosstown rival Richmond 77-57 to pick up a quality win. The victory completed the season sweep of the Spiders as the Rams improved to 18-7.

In Thursday's "Double bubble" game, Michigan picked up an important road win at Iowa. Michigan now moves back to four games above .500 at 14-10 and gets its third Quad 1 win of the season and second away from home. Their record against the upper quadrants is still not great but they did beat Purdue.

Meanwhile, Iowa is now 0-6 vs Quad 1 and 5-8 vs Quads 1-2. Those are disqualifying records necessarily, but their best win and only one of significance is still Indiana at home. The Hawkeyes still have a strong NET ranking, but the resume does not back it up.

Oregon laid another egg on Thursday in a 81-57 loss at Arizona State. That gives the Sun Devils a season sweep and Oregon another bad loss. The Ducks have a chance to save themselves in their next three games, each of which is against one of the Pac-12's few tournament contenders.

Here are the bubble teams in action Saturday. All times Eastern

Saturday's "Double Bubble" game



Notre Dame at Wake Forest

1 p.m. | ACC regional networks



Notre Dame For the Irish, this can move them a little closer to safety. After this game, Notre Dame also only has games that can damage their tournament resume.



Wake Forest This is a much more important game for Wake Forest than for Notre Dame, and not just because the Demon Deacons are at home. Time is running out for Wake to prove it can beat NCAA Tournament-quality opposition. After this one, the next chance for the Demon Deacons to get a win this good will have to come in the conference tournament.



Other bubble teams in action Saturday

