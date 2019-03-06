Bracketology Bubble Watch: What's at stake for Florida, NC State and Georgetown on Wednesday

For the first time in 15 seasons, Kansas will not be the Big 12 regular-season champion. The Jayhawks went down in flames at Oklahoma on Tuesday, mathematically eliminating themselves from the race for the title. Kansas dropped to a 5-seed in the bracket after the loss and was replaced by Wisconsin, which moves up as a four.

We may never see a streak like this again. Gonzaga is the closest. The Bulldogs have won seven in a row in the West Coast Conference. That's only half way there. They seem capable of that kind of run, assuming that Gonzaga remains in the WCC that long.

In bubble action on Tuesday, three teams played their way into the bracket for good, but another took a step closer to elimination. Tonight, a couple of teams are looking at difficult, must win games.

Here's how bubble teams in action Tuesday fared:

Alabama let a big lead get away in the second half and lost to in-state rival Auburn, 66-60, for the second time this season. The Crimson Tide drops to 17-13 on the season, which makes the season finale at Arkansas a must win.

Minnesota is playing for seed instead of selection now after a 73-69 win over the first-place and 11th-ranked Purdue. Minnesota's tournament resume may not be the most exciting, but given the quality of the other teams competing for spots in the field, the Gophers are now safe.

A dominant 81-68 win by Oklahoma over No. 13 Kansas has the Sooners safely in the field now. OU has played one of the tougher -- and unique – schedules. It does not have any games against Quadrant 4 teams.

Utah State narrowly escaped at Colorado State, 100-96 in overtime, and clinched a share of the Mountain West regular season title. USU also clinched a spot in the bracket.

