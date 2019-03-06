Bracketology Bubble Watch: What's at stake for Florida, NC State and Georgetown on Wednesday
Tracking the bubble teams in action on the last Wednesday of the regular season
For the first time in 15 seasons, Kansas will not be the Big 12 regular-season champion. The Jayhawks went down in flames at Oklahoma on Tuesday, mathematically eliminating themselves from the race for the title. Kansas dropped to a 5-seed in the bracket after the loss and was replaced by Wisconsin, which moves up as a four.
We may never see a streak like this again. Gonzaga is the closest. The Bulldogs have won seven in a row in the West Coast Conference. That's only half way there. They seem capable of that kind of run, assuming that Gonzaga remains in the WCC that long.
In bubble action on Tuesday, three teams played their way into the bracket for good, but another took a step closer to elimination. Tonight, a couple of teams are looking at difficult, must win games.
Here's how bubble teams in action Tuesday fared:
- Alabama let a big lead get away in the second half and lost to in-state rival Auburn, 66-60, for the second time this season. The Crimson Tide drops to 17-13 on the season, which makes the season finale at Arkansas a must win.
- Minnesota is playing for seed instead of selection now after a 73-69 win over the first-place and 11th-ranked Purdue. Minnesota's tournament resume may not be the most exciting, but given the quality of the other teams competing for spots in the field, the Gophers are now safe.
- A dominant 81-68 win by Oklahoma over No. 13 Kansas has the Sooners safely in the field now. OU has played one of the tougher -- and unique – schedules. It does not have any games against Quadrant 4 teams.
- Utah State narrowly escaped at Colorado State, 100-96 in overtime, and clinched a share of the Mountain West regular season title. USU also clinched a spot in the bracket.
All times Eastern
vs. No. 10 LSU, 7 p.m. -- ESPN2
The Gators' loss to Georgia at home has put a lot of pressure on these final two games. Florida sits at 17-12 with this one and a road trip to Kentucky remaining before the SEC Tournament. It's hard to see a path to an at-large bid for UF without splitting these games.
vs. No. 16 Marquette, 6:30 p.m. -- FS1
The Pirates are 16-12 and in a must win situation this week. They host the top two teams in the league, which gives them a great opportunity to build their resume. They also need to build up their overall record.
vs. Georgia Tech, 9 p.m. -- WatchESPN
NC State needs quality wins, especially away from home. That will have to wait until the ACC Tournament. This is about avoiding a loss that further damages a sketchy tournament resume.
vs. Oregon State, 10 p.m. -- Pac-12 Network
Yes, the Pac-12 champion is on the bubble. Washington does not have a win over a team in the field or even on the bubble. What they had, before last week, was losses only to teams in that group. However, a loss to Cal has changed all that. The Huskies were not all that impressive at Stanford either. They need a strong finish.
at Notre Dame, 9 p.m. -- ESPNU
Like NC State, the Tigers also need quality wins. Like NC State, this game will not help that. Pretty much everything I said about NC State applies to Clemson. The Tigers and Wolfpack seem to be on a path to meet in the 8-9 game of the ACC Tournament.
at Northwestern, 9 p.m. -- Big Ten Network
The Buckeyes are playing without suspended star Kaleb Wesson. That did not go well the first time as they got drilled by Purdue. A loss to last place Northwestern would be a lot more harmful than that.
at DePaul, 8:30 p.m. -- FS1
The Hoyas don't have the greatest of schedules, but they do have a couple of nice wins. They are among the eight-car pileup behind Marquette and Villanova in the Big East. They will have to finish strong on the road to stay in the hunt for an at-large bid.
vs. Providence, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Creighton is 15-13 against Division I opposition, which means its margin for error is pretty much gone. The schedule is set up for the Bluejays to make the kind of run they need to get consideration. They get two of the three teams tied for last place at home to end the regular season, beginning tonight with the Friars.
