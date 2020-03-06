Bracketology Bubble Watch: Wichita State falls off after loss; NC State looking to hold its spot

Thursday saw a team drop out of the bracket and another get its "bid" stolen without even playing. Such is life on the bubble.

Friday's game focus on three teams very near the bottom of the bracket and one trying to stay in contention.

Let's start with the bubble teams that played on Thursday:

Wichita State lost at Memphis 68-60: It was a comfortable win for Memphis over the Shockers, and enough to drop Wichita State out of the bracket for now. Ironically, the new team in the bracket is Tulsa, the current conference leader. However, the Golden Hurricane are not in as an at-large team. Tulsa took Cincinnati's bid, not Wichita State's.

Stanford lost at Oregon State 68-65: This isn't an especially damaging loss for the Cardinal, at least not enough to drop them from the bracket entirely. They have a chance at a signature win at Oregon next, which would give Stanford the season sweep. Their tournament hopes more likely will not be resolved before the Pac-12 Tournament.

Here are the bubble teams in action Friday. All times Eastern