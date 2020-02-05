Bracketology Bubble Watch: Wisconsin gets a chance to earn a quality win when it faces Minnesota on the road
Here are the implications for the 13 bubble teams in action on Wednesday
Wednesday is always a busy night for bubble teams and tonight is no exception. Several important games will be played involving teams close to the cut line or off of it, including a couple from the ACC and the top non-major at-large candidate.
First though, let's take a quick look back at Tuesday, beginning with best result for a bubble team.
In a battle of bubble teams Ohio State defeated Michigan 61-58: The Buckeyes picked up a huge road win in this matchup between two teams on the higher side of the bubble. Ohio State may very well come off the bubble after this victory over their arch rival. The Buckeyes have a relatively favorable schedule left with five home games and a road trip to Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Michigan is still looking for answers. A flagrant foul on Zavier Simpson late in the game, which resulted in a torn jersey for Buckeye forward Kyle Young, was a key to Ohio State escaping with the win. The Wolverines were still without Isaiah Livers and they have lost six of their last nine conference games without him other than 20 minutes against Illinois prior to reinjuring his groin. Things do not get easier for Michigan because desperate Michigan State comes to Crisler Arena next.
Arkansas lost to Auburn 79-76 in overtime: Arkansas also has a significant injury to a guard names Isaiah. Isaiah Joe, the Razorbacks' second leading scorer missed the Auburn game after having surgery on his injured knee and is out indefinitely. Despite that, Arkansas took Auburn to OT before falling. That is not a loss that hurts Arkansas much.
Virginia Tech lost to Georgia Tech 76-57: The Hokies have come off the bubble in a bad way after getting drilled at Georgia Tech. That is Virginia Tech's fourth damaging loss and fifth overall in their last six games. The Hokies need to get things turned around and has the schedule to do it. They have home games with Boston College, Pitt and Miami nexet.
Here is a look at Wednesday's games. Note that all records that I list include games against Division I teams only. Those are the only games that count to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
Bubble teams in action Wednesday
| at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m. (ACC Network)
Pitt has a couple of good wins and a couple of bad losses, all of which came at home. The Panthers need to add quality wins to their profile, but no opportunities to do that are available in the regular season except for a game at Florida State on Feb. 18. That's life for a bubble team in the ACC this season. These are games Pitt cannot afford to lose.
| vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
Florida's win at Vanderbilt on Saturday ended a three-game skid. The Gators next four games are against teams that not bracket contenders. Home or away, those are must-win games.
| vs. Clemson, 7 p.m.
Virginia has struggled to regain anything resembling the form that won the Cavaliers a national title a season ago. At this point, it's a challenge just to avoid being the first team since UConn in 2015 to miss the NCAA Tournament a year after winning it. Home games like this are must-wins for Virginia, especially since they have already lost three games like this one.
| vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Purdue is 12-10 overall and is only on the bubble with that record because the Boilermakers are in the Big Ten, and if a team were to become just the second in 27 seasons to get an at-large bid with a record of fewer than four games above .500, it could be one from the Big Ten this season. The Boilermakers have been good at home as usual and bad away from Mackey Arena. However, they have two home losses that could come back to bite them in March. Home court heroes have to win at home.
| vs. Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis has a profile that can best be described as inoffensive. The Billikens have a decent win at Richmond and no bad losses, but nothing that says this has to be a tournament team. They need an eye-popping win, but that is Saturday's job. Wednesday's task making sure that game still matters.
| at Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
The Gamecocks are a fringe bubble team that is trying to make up for a couple of Q4 home losses. If not for those, they might be in the bracket, but it is hard to erase the stain of those on a resume. Wins over Kentucky and Arkansas are a start. They have a somewhat soft spot in the schedule with games against teams not in contention for a tournament spot. They need to take advantage.
| vs. Temple, 8 p.m. (CBS Spots Network)
Memphis has bounced back a little with a two-game winning streak after losing four out of its previous six. Two of those losses came at home to SMU and Georgia. The Tigers' best wins are over Tennessee, Cincinnati and NC State, none of which are in the bracket at the moment. They cannot change that Wednesday, but they need to avoid another bad loss.
| at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
The Panthers have a win at Colorado in non-conference play, but two bad losses already in the MVC. Unfortunately, there really is not room for too many more if they harbor serious consideration as an at-large team. Remember that if UNI is to be an at-large team, that means another bad loss in the conference tournament.
| at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Horned Frogs have a home win over Texas Tech and not much else on their resume, and nothing else in their last six games as that is their only win in that stretch. Wednesday is a must win just to stay on the bubble.
| vs. Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
The Hoyas have played 10 Quadrant 1 games, but only won two of them. That is not likely to get the job done. Fortunately for them, the Big East provides plenty of chances to add to that total. Seton Hall comes in off a loss at home to Xavier, so figure them to be feisty.
| at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ACC Network)
The Wolfpack have lost three straight including two games to teams that are not NCAA Tournament contenders. Now, they hit the road for three in a row and follow that with home games against Duke and Florida State. NC State may be underdogs in each of those games, but they have to find a way to win most of them.
| at Minnesota, 9 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Wisconsin is already 6-6 against Q1 teams with another half dozen of those games left in the regular season, including Wednesday at Minnesota. However, they are just 13-9 overall and that is a good enough record for now, but there is not much of a margin for error. The Gophers are just 11-10, but still one of 12 Big Ten teams in the top 50 of the NET. The Badgers beat Michigan State on Saturday without Kobe King, who has quit the team and Brad Davison, who was suspended. Davison will be back for this one.
| vs. UNLV, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
The Aggies are done with San Diego State in the regular season, which means they are playing games that can only hurt them between now and the Mountain West tournament. Eight losses is a lot for a potential at-large team from this league historically speaking and that means not losing again before the conference tournament.
