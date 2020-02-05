Bracketology Bubble Watch: Wisconsin gets a chance to earn a quality win when it faces Minnesota on the road

Wednesday is always a busy night for bubble teams and tonight is no exception. Several important games will be played involving teams close to the cut line or off of it, including a couple from the ACC and the top non-major at-large candidate.

First though, let's take a quick look back at Tuesday, beginning with best result for a bubble team.

In a battle of bubble teams Ohio State defeated Michigan 61-58: The Buckeyes picked up a huge road win in this matchup between two teams on the higher side of the bubble. Ohio State may very well come off the bubble after this victory over their arch rival. The Buckeyes have a relatively favorable schedule left with five home games and a road trip to Nebraska.

Meanwhile, Michigan is still looking for answers. A flagrant foul on Zavier Simpson late in the game, which resulted in a torn jersey for Buckeye forward Kyle Young, was a key to Ohio State escaping with the win. The Wolverines were still without Isaiah Livers and they have lost six of their last nine conference games without him other than 20 minutes against Illinois prior to reinjuring his groin. Things do not get easier for Michigan because desperate Michigan State comes to Crisler Arena next.

Arkansas lost to Auburn 79-76 in overtime: Arkansas also has a significant injury to a guard names Isaiah. Isaiah Joe, the Razorbacks' second leading scorer missed the Auburn game after having surgery on his injured knee and is out indefinitely. Despite that, Arkansas took Auburn to OT before falling. That is not a loss that hurts Arkansas much.

Virginia Tech lost to Georgia Tech 76-57: The Hokies have come off the bubble in a bad way after getting drilled at Georgia Tech. That is Virginia Tech's fourth damaging loss and fifth overall in their last six games. The Hokies need to get things turned around and has the schedule to do it. They have home games with Boston College, Pitt and Miami nexet.

Here is a look at Wednesday's games. Note that all records that I list include games against Division I teams only. Those are the only games that count to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Bubble teams in action Wednesday