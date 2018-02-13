Bracketology Confidence Builder: Three bubble teams that are saving their seasons
Penn State, Baylor and Temple all seemed like long shots as recently as last week
The Confidence Builder is brought to you by Quicken Loans.
|After losing to Northwestern on Jan. 20, Penn State looked like it was headed for a season that would leave it short of the NCAA tournament again. Then, Tony Carr hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win at Ohio State . That sparked a run in which the Nittany Lions have won five of six. They are trying to make up for a poor non-conference schedule and are still lacking quality wins, but the remaining schedule has nothing but opportunities for those. If PSU can defend its home court and steal one on the road, it can give the committee something to talk about in a few weeks.
|Like Penn State, Baylor's season looked lost as the Bears struggled to navigate the everyday battles of the Big 12. However, the Bears have won four in a row, including beating Kansas at home and Texas in Austin, and now sit at 15-10 overall. History tells us that teams have to be at least four games over .500 to have a chance for an at-large bid, so Baylor still has work to do. The Bears had to get hot and stay hot. They have managed that first part well.
|Temple has one of the more baffling resumes the selection committee may consider. The Owls have neutral court wins against Auburn and Clemson , two teams in the committee's top 16 on Sunday, and a home win over Wichita State . They also have losses at home to Tulane and Memphis among four outside the top two quadrants. Temple has won five in a row to get to 15-10 overall and has a tough conference schedule remaining, but like Baylor, now that they are on a roll, they need to stay on it.
