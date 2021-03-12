The ACC announced that Virginia, the reigning national champions, had to withdraw from the conference tournament due to a positive COVD-19 test among Tier 1 personnel. As a result, its ACC Tournament semifinal game with Georgia Tech is declared a no contest and the Yellow Jackets advance to the ACC Tournament Championship game on Saturday.

The bigger question is how this may impact the Cavaliers' ability to defend their title. The NCAA protocols for playing in the tournament require seven consecutive days of negative test results among all Tier 1 personnel before arriving in Indianapolis. That testing began last weekend in anticipation of many teams arriving on Monday.

Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or fill out your bracket for a chance to win a brand new Nissan Rogue and a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today!

It is not clear whether Virginia can still meet those protocols, but if it cannot and the Cavaliers cannot participate in the NCAA Tournament, the selection committee would simply remove the team from their board and go on about completing its process. At this point in the process, the committee has already began to select the at-large teams and likely has started some preliminary seeding.

If Virginia can't play, we would know that the last at-large team in the bracket announced on Sunday would not be there if not for Virginia's situation.

Virginia is the eighth team to withdraw from its conference tournament this season. The Cavaliers are the third to do so after their tournament began, joining Duke and Northern Iowa. They are also the second top seed in two days to be forced to withdraw. North Carolina A&T, the top seed in the MEAC Tournament, announced the end of its season due to COVID issues on Thursday.

Bracketology top seeds

Check out Palm's latest bracket, full field of 68 and all the teams on the bubble on the Bracketology hub.

Changes on the bracket after busy Thursday

The busiest day of the remainder of the regular season caused some shifting of seeds up and down the bracket. Also, one team dropped out and another moved up. Two others saw their tournament hopes disappear due to COVID.