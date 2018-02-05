Bracketology: Duke falls to a No. 2 seed and Villanova leaps Virginia for No. 1 overall

Virginia's place at the top of the bracket did not last long. Villanova has passed the Cavaliers for the overall No. 1 spot in the bracket the Wildcats beat Seton Hall and Creighton last week. Virginia also won twice, defeating Louisville and Syracuse, but with the razor-thin margins between the top two teams, it was enough to move the Wildcats back to the top.

Xavier replaces Duke on top line: Another slight blow to Virginia's resume was the inexplicable loss by Duke at St. John's, which dropped the Blue Devils from the top line of the bracket. Xavier took their place, narrowly edging out Auburn. The Tigers have a better record, but the Musketeers have the edge in strength of schedule, quality of wins and quality of losses.

Purdue vs. Michigan State big for both teams: The other No. 1 seed, Purdue, has a big week ahead. The Boilermakers have the last two Tier 1 games left on their regular season schedule coming up. Wednesday, Ohio State will visit Mackey Arena and Saturday, Purdue will take on Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan. It is the only meeting the Boilers have with each of those teams in the regular season.

That Purdue game is huge for Michigan State as well. The Spartans are doing well in the rankings, but do not have the resume to back it up. Michigan State does not have a bad loss, in terms of the quality of its opponents, but was not competitive in the losses at Ohio State and at home to Michigan. The Spartans' only win over a team in the bracket came over North Carolina, and the Tar Heels recent indifferent play is not helping MSU's cause. Purdue is the last opponent on the Spartans' schedule where they can hope to make an impression on the committee. Their strength of schedule is not very good relative to other top teams, and all of this is why I still have them as a No. 3-seed in the most recent bracket.

The middle of the SEC continues to be a jumble that is hard to sort out: Conference record and standings do not matter to the selection process, but 11 of the league's 14 teams are between 6-4 and 4-6 in conference play. Four teams are 15-8 overall, another is 14-8 and two more are 13-9. The only reliable teams this season have been Auburn and Tennessee. There are eight SEC teams in the bracket, but five are seeded between Nos. 9-11. There are still five weeks left to sort all this out, but just about every conference game matters for the bracket at this point.

Bids by conference

ACC (9)

Projected Champion: Virginia

At-large bids: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech



AMERICA EAST (1)

Projected Champion: Vermont

At-large bids: None



AMERICAN CONFERENCE (4)

Projected Champion: Cincinnati

At-large bids: Houston, SMU, Wichita State



ATLANTIC 10 (1)

Projected Champion: Rhode Island

At-large bids: None



ATLANTIC SUN (1)

Projected Champion: Florida Gulf Coast

At-large bids: None



BIG 12 (6)

Projected Champion: Kansas

At-large bids: Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia



BIG EAST (6)

Projected Champion: Villanova

At-large bids: Butler, Creighton, Providence, Seton Hall, Xavier



BIG SKY (1)

Projected Champion: Montana

At-large bids: None



BIG SOUTH (1)

Projected Champion: UNC Asheville

At-large bids: None



BIG TEN (4)

Projected Champion: Purdue

At-large bids: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State



BIG WEST (1)

Projected Champion: UC Davis

At-large bids: None



COLONIAL (1)

Projected Champion: Coll of Charleston

At-large bids: None



CONFERENCE USA (1)

Projected Champion: Middle Tenn State

At-large bids: None



HORIZON LEAGUE (1)

Projected Champion: Wright State

At-large bids: None



IVY LEAGUE (1)

Projected Champion: Pennsylvania

At-large bids: None





MAAC (1)

Projected Champion: Rider

At-large bids: None



MAC (1)

Projected Champion: Buffalo

At-large bids: None



MEAC (1)

Projected Champion: North Carolina A&T

At-large bids: None



MISSOURI VALLEY (1)

Projected Champion: Loyola (Chicago)

At-large bids: None



MOUNTAIN WEST (1)

Projected Champion: Nevada

At-large bids: None



NORTHEAST (1)

Projected Champion: Wagner

At-large bids: None



OHIO VALLEY (1)

Projected Champion: Belmont

At-large bids: None



PAC-12 (5)

Projected Champion: Arizona

At-large bids: Arizona State, Southern California, UCLA, Washington



PATRIOT LEAGUE (1)

Projected Champion: Bucknell

At-large bids: None



SEC (8)

Projected Champion: Auburn

At-large bids: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M



SWAC (1)

Projected Champion: UA Pine Bluff

At-large bids: None



SOUTHERN (1)

Projected Champion: East Tenn State

At-large bids: None



SOUTHLAND (1)

Projected Champion: Nicholls State

At-large bids: None



SUMMIT LEAGUE (1)

Projected Champion: South Dakota State

At-large bids: None



SUN BELT (1)

Projected Champion: UL Lafayette

At-large bids: None



WAC (1)

Projected Champion: New Mexico State

At-large bids: None



WEST COAST (2)

Projected Champion: St. Mary's

At-large bids: Gonzaga