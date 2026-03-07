Duke's aspirations of being the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament will be hanging in the balance when the top-ranked Blue Devils host No. 17 North Carolina on Saturday. With a loss, Duke would likely drop behind Michigan and Arizona in CBS Sports Bracketology and be the No. 3 overall seed.

Either way, the Blue Devils are likely to play in the East Region and to open the tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. But earning the No. 1 overall seed is nonetheless a badge of honor that Duke could add to what will be a long list of 2025-26 accolades.

Duke is already the outright ACC champion, and star freshman Cam Boozer is the favorite to win the Naismith Award. Fourth-year coach Jon Scheyer may also find himself collecting some Coach of the Year hardware. This is shaping up to be the Blue Devils' second No. 1 seed under Scheyer, but it would be his first time earning the No. 1 overall seed.

Saturday's rivalry showdown also carries implications for North Carolina. The Tar Heels would likely move up to a No. 5 seed in CBS Sports Bracketology if they upset the Blue Devils on the road and completed the regular-season sweep. A surprise victory would also show the selection committee that UNC remains strong even amid a season-ending injury to star forward Caleb Wilson.

Bracketology top seeds





Check out the full field of 68 at the CBS Sports Bracketology hub.

UNC's dilemma

Friday's revelation that North Carolina will be without Wilson for the rest of the season due to a broken thumb came as a gut punch to the Tar Heels, who were hoping to get Wilson back for this game. The star freshman first fractured his hand in a loss at Miami on Feb. 10, and UNC has gone a respectable 5-1 without him.

But if the Tar Heels were to play poorly on Saturday and struggle in the ACC Tournament, the selection committee could dock UNC since it will be playing in the Big Dance without a ceiling-raising star. Wilson played a pivotal role in Carolina's resume-defining wins over Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio State and Duke this season. To this point, a home win over Louisville is North Carolina's best without Wilson.

North Carolina's only loss without Wilson came 82-58 at NC State on Feb. 17 when starting center Henri Veesaar was also missing. Veesaar has since returned, which helps minimize the conclusions that can be drawn from UNC's poor road showing against the Wolfpack.

What is next for North Carolina after Caleb Wilson's season-ending injury? Isaac Trotter

It's a tricky dynamic, and North Carolina is not alone. Texas Tech is without leading scorer and rebounder JT Toppin for the rest of the season due to injury, in another high-profile example of how the committee will have to evaluate a strong team operating without its best player. Here is the NCAA's official stance on player availability in the selection process:

"The Division I Men's Basketball Committee evaluates teams based on their full body of work and importantly their roster composition as of the start of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship. Player and coach availability is one of the key components in evaluating teams for selection and seeding the tournament field. The committee assesses how teams performed both with and without affected players or coaches, as well as considers the impact of player availability on game results for their opponents. The committee does not differentiate between the reasons for a player's or coach's availability, whether due to injury, discipline, or eligibility issues, as their role is simply the competitive assessment of teams."

Duke's pursuit

The last time Duke was the No. 1 overall seed was 2019, when a team led by Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett got bounced by Michigan State in the Elite Eight. Getting there this time will likely require perfection down the stretch. Someone from the group of Duke, Michigan and Arizona is bound to run the table and win their conference tournament title. If all three do it, Duke's case would likely be strong to land No. 1 overall. The Blue Devils own a head-to-head win over Michigan on a neutral floor and have better predictive analytics than Arizona.

Michigan has a 37.8% chance of winning the Big Ten Tournament, according to the CBS Sports Bracketology model, while Arizona has. 35.1% of winning the Big 12 Tournament. Duke owns a 46.3% of winning the ACC Tournament. Thus, it stands to reason that if Duke survives on Saturday, it has the best chance of going into Selection Sunday as the No. 1 overall seed.