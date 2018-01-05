Bracketology: Duke, Oklahoma join Villanova, Michigan State as No. 1 seeds

What better way to celebrate the new year than with a new bracket! It has been a few weeks since the last one, so of course, a lot has changed.

We no longer have any undefeated teams, and Arizona State fell victim to the losing-streak bug that has affected some of the better teams this season. The Sun Devils have lost twice in a row, falling first at Arizona and then at Colorado on Thursday night.

That losing skid was enough to knock the Sun Devils off the top line of this bracket.

No. 1 seeds: Duke, Michigan State, Villanova, Oklahoma

The Sooners are new to this group, having run their record to 12-1 behind the play of the electric Trae Young. I suspect that the Blue Devils, Spartans and Wildcats are going to spend most of the season leading the bracket. Those have been the three most consistently good teams in college hoops so far this season.

No. 2 seeds: Arizona State, Texas Tech, Xavier, West Virginia

The No. 2 seeds feature both teams that have won at Kansas' Phog Allen Fieldhouse this season. Arizona State won there back in December, and Texas Tech turned the trick this week. It's the first time since the 2006-07 season that Kansas has lost more than once at the Phog.

Xavier and West Virginia are also No. 2 seeds in this bracket. The Mountaineers have not lost since the season opener against Texas A&M and have beaten Virginia and Missouri along the way. Xavier has lost only to fellow No. 2 ASU and has wins over Butler, Marquette and Cincinnati.

No. 3 seeds: Purdue, Virginia, TCU, Wichita State

Purdue leads the group of No. 3 seeds and is the only team with more than three Tier 1 wins in the new NCAA system for defining the quality of a win. You can read about the new tier system here. The Boilermakers have a whopping five Tier 1 wins so far. If not for a loss to Western Kentucky, Purdue could be battling for a spot at the top of the bracket.

SEC leads way with 9 teams

The SEC leads the way with nine teams in this bracket, which reflects the big step up in the quality of the depth of the conference this season. That said, none of the teams are seeded above No. 4 right now, but as the teams separate themselves in conference play, it is very likely that a team or two will emerge will better seeds than that.

The ACC is well represented also with a total of eight teams in the bracket. The ACC and the SEC have a combined 17 teams - 25 percent of the 68-team field.

No home cooking for Wichita State, Creighton

You may wonder why Wichita State and Creighton have been moved from their home cities. Each school is serving as the host institution at those sites, and as such, is ineligible to play there. Additionally, in Creighton's case, the Midwest Regional is in their home building, so even if the Bluejays were not hosting, they still could not play there.