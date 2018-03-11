Bracketology: Final NCAA Tournament field projection by CBS Sports' Jerry Palm
Time for the committee to let us know what they decided
With the win by Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game, the bracket projection is now final. The only seed tweaking that happened today was Kentucky moving up to the No. 4 line, replacing Auburn. Also, Rhode Island moved down a line to an 8-seed, while Providence moved up. Yes, I know the Rams won the regular season matchup. Head-to-head is not always decisive.
The committee definitely had its hands full this season. The unusual cases of Oklahoma, Arizona State and Notre Dame surely took up a lot of the discussion at the bottom of the bracket. I am looking forward to seeing some new precedent from the committee regarding those teams.
Get ready for the show. Hopefully your team gets in and makes a deep run when they get there -- unless they face my team.
