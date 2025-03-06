Wednesday was a day of movement in the bracket, starting at the top where No. 1 seed Tennessee fell at Ole Miss while Florida won at Alabama. That makes the Gators the new fourth No. 1 seed this morning with the Volunteers fifth overall followed by the Crimson Tide. Ole Miss moved up to a 5-seed.

No. 7 overall Michigan State is the only team in the top 12 seeds in action tonight. The Spartans travel to Iowa hoping to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title outright.

That is possible thanks to Michigan's home loss to Maryland on Wednesday. That is the second straight home loss for the Wolverines, and it dropped them down to a 4-seed in today's bracket. Maryland made the big move of the night, going from a 7-seed up to a 5-seed. Texas Tech replaced Michigan as a 3-seed. Kansas and Arizona each moved down one line as the Terrapins moved up.

In the middle of the bracket, UConn is up to an 8 this morning after completing the regular-season sweep of Marquette. The Golden Eagles dropped to a 5-seed as a result of the loss.

There were two noteworthy results on the bubble Wednesday night. Oklahoma beat Missouri 96-84 and moved up to the top of the list of Last 4 In the bracket, moving past idle San Diego State.

Cincinnati lost at home to Kansas State, putting a realistic end to their at-large hopes. The Bearcats are still among the Next 4 Out, but by the time they win enough games to be an at-large team, they will probably be the conference champion.

Bracketology top seeds





Teams near the cut line

Last 4 In Team Record NET Oklahoma 18-12 50 San Diego State 20-8 51 Ohio State 17-13 36 Boise State 22-8 43

First 4 Out Team Record NET Xavier 20-10 47 North Carolina 20-11 38 Nebraska 17-13 57 Wake Forest 20-10 72