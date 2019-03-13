Bracketology: Gonzaga loses to Saint Mary's, but remains a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket

The Zags are still the No. 2 overall seed despite losing in the WCC Tournament final

Saint Mary's knocked off Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference Tournament and become the first bid stealer of the season. The Gaels were not likely to make the NCAA Tournament without this victory on Tuesday night. Furman is the team that Saint Mary's has knocked out of the bracket for now.

It will be interesting to see what the selection committee does with Gonzaga now. I am keeping them in place as the No. 2 overall seed, but that is more likely to change now.  

The Zags are always an interesting case for the committee anyway because their schedule is not like their competitors in the power conferences.  Still, the committee has rewarded this team for its dominance in the past, and the loss tonight aside, Gonzaga has dominated the WCC this season. They are also still the only team to beat Duke when the Blue Devils were at full strength.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

