Selection Sunday was relatively uneventful on the court. The Ohio State-Illinois game in the Big Ten Tournament game has no impact on the NCAA Tournament bracket projection coming from the result.

Cincinnati had a chance to steal a bid this afternoon, but came up short against Houston in the AAC Tournament final. The Cougars won 91-54 and will get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Houston figures to be a tough out and is projected as a No. 3 seed.

Bracketology top seeds

Check out Palm's latest bracket, full field of 68 and all the teams on the bubble on the Bracketology hub.

St. Bonaventure beat VCU 74-65 to take home the Atlantic 10 championship. The Rams may be a little nervous during the selection show this afternoon, but I think they will still get into the field.

Alabama held off LSU 80-79 to win the SEC championship. The Crimson Tide will be a No. 2 seed, maybe even No. 5 overall, and is a legitimate threat to make the Final Four.

Finally, Colgate is the winner of the Patriot League after defeating Loyola-Maryland 85-72 in the title game played at Colgate. The Raiders have a NET ranking of No. 9 entering the day, but will likely see a seed with a much higher number in the bracket.

There is no movement among the last four teams in the field and the first four out from this morning. I did so a little seed scrubbing in the middle of the bracket though.

Hope your team gets in! I'm just glad March Madness is back..