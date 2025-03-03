As we move into the final week of the regular season for the major conferences, we will get a few juicy matchups before the conference tournaments start next week.

At the top of the list for Monday is Kansas visiting Houston looking to get revenge for the loss the Cougars hung on the Jayhawks at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in January.

Kansas has been slowly sliding down the bracket and is currently a No. 6 seed. Since a win at Cincinnati on Jan. 11, the Jayhawks are just 7-7. They have suffered three home losses this season, which is more like a five-season total for them. This is a great chance for Kansas to get the momentum going in the right direction in the most important month to do so. A win would move the Jayhawks up to a No. 5 seed with a visit from Arizona still to come before the Big 12 Tournament.

Selection Sunday is near: Four Bracketology questions about the No. 1 seeds (and what we think of the answers) Cameron Salerno

A loss for Houston would mean the Cougars time on the top line would come to an end. They would drop to No. 5 overall behind Alabama, which would move back up to a No. 1 seed. Houston would stay ahead of Florida for at least a few days. The Gators visit the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

Bracketology top seeds





Check out Palm's bracket and full field of 68 at the Bracketology hub.

The only sure thing is that Auburn will finish on the top line. Duke is almost assured of finishing as a No. 1 seed, The Blue Devils could still tank and drop down, but that seems pretty unlikely.

Wake Forest faces Duke on Monday and the Demon Deacons are desperate for a win. Wake Forest gave away a good chance to make the bracket over the last two weeks with three losses in four games. All of the losses are vs. Quad 3 teams and the Demon Deacons are now the third team out of the bracket. Nothing like winning at Duke to cure some ills. Of course, Wake's work would not be done, but it is hard to see them as an at-large team without some added quality to their résumé.

For Duke, losing to Wake Forest would not qualify as "tanking" by itself. The Blue Devils are multiple losses away from us even thinking about them as anything but a No. 1 seed.

Conference tournaments are already underway as twelve conferences have already completed their regular season. The ASUN Tournament got underway Sunday and continues Monday with top seed Lipscomb in action. The Big Sky and Southland finish their regular-seasons Monday.