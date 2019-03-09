Bracketology: Kentucky is back to a No. 1 seed after Tennessee slips to a No. 2 seed following its loss at Auburn

There is yet another change at the top of the NCAA Tournament projected bracket Saturday as Tennessee and Kentucky continue to do their flip-flopping.

The Volunteers fell at Auburn 84-80, while Kentucky took down Florida 66-57. As a result, Kentucky is back up as the fourth No. 1 seed, while Tennessee falls down the bracket to a No. 2 seed.

The Wildcats were a No. 1 seed before they were blown-out by the Vols in a 71-52 loss at Thompson-Boling Arena a week ago. That allowed Tennessee to jump back to the top line.

This race isn't over though, and LSU is involved as well. It is likely that the SEC Tournament champion will be the highest seeded team among those three teams, and in play for a No. 1 seed on the bracket.

Kentucky joins overall No. 1 seed Virginia, and also Gonzaga and Duke, as the No. 1 seeds for now with Selection Sunday eight days away.

Virginia struggled before pulling away from Louisville 73-68 to earn a share of the ACC regular season and the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament.

Gonzaga's regular season is over and the Bulldogs play their next game in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Monday in Las Vegas.

Duke plays North Carolina later on Saturday.