Bracketology: Kentucky jumps up to a No. 1 seed and Tennessee slips down to a No. 2 after the Vols' loss to LSU
There's a new No. 1 seed for the first time in almost three weeks
With Tennessee's 82-80 overtime loss at LSU and Kentucky's 80-53 domination of Auburn, we will have our first change in the No. 1 seeds in the bracket since Feb. 3.
Tennessee will drop down to a No. 2 seed and be replaced on the top line by the Wildcats. Kentucky will be the fourth overall No. 1 seed, behind Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga.
At 23-4, Kentucky has one more loss than the 24-3 Volunteers, but makes up for that with a high number of quality wins and a head-to-head win over Tennessee. Head-to-head record is not as important in college basketball as it is in seeding for the College Football Playoff, but it is also not nothing.
Virginia defeated Louisville 64-52 earlier Saturday, but Duke and Gonzaga still have games coming up later Saturday so more changes could be coming to the bracket.
